Watch Tony Finelli Sing 'Can't Seem To Write A Love Song' From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Previews start on June 3rd, 2024 at Wonderville, London.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Marjan Content Productions and Murphy's Law Productions have just released a second "Demo Session" video to introduce "Can't Seem To Write A Love Song" from The Finellis Musical. "Love Song" is sung by the lead character Tony Finelli during an audition sequence in the musical. This timeless melody by Ulf Weidmann with lyrics by Mark Janicello (who also appears as the singer in the video) is one of the quietest, most introspective moments in the show. "Love Song" chronicles the moment when Tony Finelli is forced to admit that he is still in love with his (now) ex-wife, Tina. The Finellis Musical is chockablock with memorable songs like " "Zombie Heart," "The Journey," "Love Will Never Die," "Two Left Hands" and the award-winning showstopper "Here I Am Again" that will tickle your funny bone and touch your heart.

"Can't Seem To Write A Love Song" Demo Session Video:

STRICTLY LIMITED SEASON: Previews begin on June 3rd, 2024. Opening Night is June 5th, 2024 at
Wonderville, 57-60 Haymarket, St. James's, London, SW1Y 4QX -- just steps away from Piccadilly Circus
in London's West End.

SYNOPSIS: It's like Mrs. Doubtfire meets Goodfellas. American singer Tony Finelli spent 15 years in a Berlin prison to save his family from being killed by Mafia boss, Mr. Big. The musical begins on the day Tony is released. He returns home to find that his children hardly remember him, his wife has divorced him, and his mansion is now a Bed and Breakfast. To win back his family and rebuild his career, Tony, the proud peacock, swallows his pride and takes over the janitor's job.

The Finellis Musical is based on the award-winning comedy, The Finellis Movie (64 award nominations, 22 awards in 12 countries; 7.4/10 Rating on IMDb; 5-Stars on Amazon Prime & Apple TV).

Casting and Leading Team Announcements to follow.

TICKETS:
Ticket are on sale now, and available on TodayTix and Fever. Boasting a top ticket price of only £26.50,
The Finellis Musical ensures that this family show is actually affordable for a family to watch together.



