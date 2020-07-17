Warrington Museum & Art Gallery Receives Industry Praise For Safe Practice
Warrington Museum & Art Gallery has received recognition from the tourism industry for the responsible handling of its reopening earlier this month.
The VisitBritain We're Good to Go kitemark is an industry-wide accreditation highlighting safe practice during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Warrington Museum & Art Gallery reopened to the public on Wednesday 8 July after the government gave museums and galleries in England the green light to open at the start of the month.
The reopening of the town-centre venue brought about a number of changes, including restricting visitor numbers, asking people to book a time slot to visit, providing hand sanitising stations throughout the building, and introducing a new one-way system.
In addition, all visitors will be required to bring and wear a face mask when visiting the museum from Friday 24 July, in accordance with the latest government advice.
These measures have all led to Warrington Museum & Art Gallery receiving the We're Good to Go kitemark, an affirmation from VisitBritain that the venue has worked hard to follow government and industry COVID-19 guidelines and has a process in place to maintain cleanliness and social distancing.
Leah Biddle, Cultural Manager of Culture Warrington - the charity that runs Warrington Museum & Art Gallery - said: "The safety and welfare of our visitors has always been our top priority and the team at Warrington Museum & Art Gallery has been working extremely hard to provide a safe and clean environment for all.
"To receive the Good to Go kitemark is a real testament to the hard work of our team and the changes they've made and it highlights Warrington Museum & Art Gallery as a safe and enjoyable place to visit.
"We're hopeful this will reassure our visitors and give them more confidence when visiting our venue."