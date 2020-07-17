Warrington Museum & Art Gallery Receives Industry Praise For Safe Practice

Warrington Museum & Art Gallery has received recognition from the tourism industry for the responsible handling of its reopening earlier this month.

The VisitBritain We're Good to Go kitemark is an industry-wide accreditation highlighting safe practice during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Warrington Museum & Art Gallery reopened to the public on Wednesday 8 July after the government gave museums and galleries in England the green light to open at the start of the month.

The reopening of the town-centre venue brought about a number of changes, including restricting visitor numbers, asking people to book a time slot to visit, providing hand sanitising stations throughout the building, and introducing a new one-way system.

In addition, all visitors will be required to bring and wear a face mask when visiting the museum from Friday 24 July, in accordance with the latest government advice.

These measures have all led to Warrington Museum & Art Gallery receiving the We're Good to Go kitemark, an affirmation from VisitBritain that the venue has worked hard to follow government and industry COVID-19 guidelines and has a process in place to maintain cleanliness and social distancing.

Leah Biddle, Cultural Manager of Culture Warrington - the charity that runs Warrington Museum & Art Gallery - said: "The safety and welfare of our visitors has always been our top priority and the team at Warrington Museum & Art Gallery has been working extremely hard to provide a safe and clean environment for all.

"To receive the Good to Go kitemark is a real testament to the hard work of our team and the changes they've made and it highlights Warrington Museum & Art Gallery as a safe and enjoyable place to visit.

"We're hopeful this will reassure our visitors and give them more confidence when visiting our venue."

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You