Wandsworth Reveals Programme For Black History 365

The Mayor of London's London Borough of Culture 2025, Wandsworth, will celebrate Black History 365 with its biggest programme ever of community-focused, cultural, arts and heritage-based activities and events celebrating African and Caribbean heritage and culture.

Wandsworth's fourth year of Black History 365 cultural commissioning is supporting eleven creative projects to happen across borough between now and April 2026. Each of the commissions has received up to £2,000 to develop and deliver their ideas.

The council's Black History 365 cultural commissions allow the whole community to understand African and Caribbean history and heritage. Artists of African and Caribbean heritage and Black-led organisations were particularly encouraged to apply, as part of a wider invitation to contribute to the cultural agenda of the borough.

The eclectic programme includes film, music, DJs, ballet, ballroom, workshops, an exhibition, storytelling, print making, and playwriting.

Wandsworth Council Deputy Leader Kemi Akinola said: ‘In Wandsworth we support Black History Month, but we believe Black history and culture should be celebrated all year round, which is why we launched BH365. This year we're especially excited to be presenting it as part of our London Borough of Culture programme and we're proud to commission these fantastic creative projects.'

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said: ‘Black History 365 brings the community together to honour African and Caribbean heritage and culture.

‘From Rhythms of Unity's songwriting workshops to Overcome, a ballet story by A Pointe Black Production, it celebrates the creativity and the diversity of our great city.

"It's yet another fantastic part of Wandsworth's year as the Mayor's London Borough of Culture, helping us build a better, more prosperous London for everyone.'

The Black History 365 2025 -26 programme includes:

Young, Disabled and Black - A Film about Culture and Disability by James Wheildon. Filmmakers with learning disabilities explore what their culture means to them and the challenges they face in protecting their cultural identity. The film will be shown in client homes across the borough through to September.

Celebrating African and Caribbean Heritage Through Song and Community

Rhythms of Unity will bring Wandsworth's communities together through intergenerational songwriting workshops and a celebratory performance, honouring African and Caribbean heritage in schools across Wandsworth through to April 2026.

CUEPOINT – WNDRLST

CUEPOINT will inspire young people to learn DJing through the rich legacy and rhythms of Black music on at Pirate Studios on 16 August 2025.

Overcome: A Pointe Black Production

A ballet production showcasing the brave story of the Haitian Revolution and other key Civil Rights movements, and celebrating Pointe Black's 5th birthday, at the Royal Academy of Dance between July 2025 and February 2026.

The Juicy Project - Courtni Blackwood-Swaby

Arts led workshops and a showcase introducing and representing the black and queer ballroom community at The Clapham Grand on 9 November 2025.

Tea Party Funday - Storm Family Centre

The promotion and celebration of local Black History and the Windrush Generation with music, storytelling, cultural food, and activities for families to enjoy and learn from. The Tea Party Funday is wonderful family day in Battersea on the Doddington Estates and the Doddington roof garden which will show that hard work and dedication can build great things, celebrating creativity, culture, and bringing the community together on 26 July.

Black History -Tanya Acquaah

Black History, Personal Empowerment and African Cultural Studies through the arts programme at Tooting Hub will take place until December 2025.

Written in the Records: Black Presence in Putney's Past - More Curricular CIC

A multifaceted exhibition at historic St. Mary's Church, Putney, showcasing parish records, interactive storytelling, and community-created art to illuminate the lives of Black individuals in Putney's early modern history. 24 - 26 October 2025.

Roots of Radiance - Fée Uhssi

Roots of Radiance cultivates self-love and celebrates Black beauty through workshops and a vibrant event showcasing African traditions of natural wellness and taking place across the borough through to May 2026.

Printmaking Workshops - Ken McCalla

Ken McCalla is currently Artist in Residence at Sprout Gallery. Ken lives and works in Tooting and has over 40 years of experience as a visual artist. He uses colourful imagery in his work to express a rich cultural heritage, while also exploring personal growth and celebrating harmony. His free Printmaking Workshop celebrates African Symbolism at Sprout Arts from 30 July – 20 August 2025

Wave Writers - Kibo Productions

A series of free playwriting masterclasses for female Nine Elms and Wandsworth residents of African and Caribbean heritage that will foster creativity and celebrate stories of Windrush and immigration in Battersea, delivered by a playwright of Caribbean descent and Battersea theatre-makers at Arches Lane Theatre near Battersea Power Station from September - December 2025.