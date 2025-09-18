WICKED WITCHES: A POPULAR PANTO! Comes to the Pleasance Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This winter, audiences are invited somewhere over the rainbow with Wicked Witches - A Popular Panto!, where they can enjoy a Wicked and The Wizard of Oz inspired pantomime at London’s Pleasance Theatre. In a unique collaboration with The Vaults, The Pleasance will present two different versions of the show, with an all-ages performance for the family, and a separate, outrageous after dark adults-only show. Both versions promise a festive walk down the Yellow Brick (Caledonian) Road for a gloriously camp Christmas spectacular, packed with cabaret, pop parody, and plenty of laughs for those young and old alike.

The all-ages show blends the fun of drag with the magic of Christmas to present a tale of inclusivity and acceptance. Twenty years after Dorothy (Dor) first tumbled over the rainbow, a surprise snowstorm whisks them back to the Borough of Oz-lington, where they discover the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch are still feuding. Audiences will see Dor join forces with Scarecrow, Lion, and the shiny new Tin 2.0, as they set out on an epic quest to stop the storm, defeat the witch, and save Christmas. Designed to bridge generations, the show is intended as a celebration of identity and community, offering all the beloved tropes of classic panto, including big musical numbers and audience participation – with a story that has real heart.

Pleasance’s adults-only version of the show will have the same sentiment with a twist; a campier and naughtier adaptation providing a fabulous queer cabaret take on the classic panto tradition. Both magical versions star an incredible cast, uniting stalwarts of the queer nightlife, drag and panto scenes. The shows are rooted in the desire to create a fun, safe space for all ages and to champion queer voices and present a panto for today and the future.

The Wicked Witch ‘Adelphaba’ will be played by drag powerhouse Gigi Zahir / Crayola The Queen (Cinderella, Theatre Royal Stratford East; Frankie Goes to Bollywood, UK Tour/Southbank Centre). Eleanor Burke / Apple Derrieres (Death Drop, West End; Cinderella, Wyvern Theatre) is to play The Good Witch ‘Kelly Oz-Born’, Rosanna Suppa (Count Dykula, Soho Theatre; Lesbian Space Crime, Soho Theatre, Sleeping Beauty, The Shipwright) will play Dorothy (Dor), alongside Lew Ray (QUEENZ, UK tour, Walk the Line, ITV; Bring it On, Urdang Academy) as Tin 2.0.

They are joined by Nick MacDuff (Beauty and the Feast, The Vaults) who will take on the role of Scarecrow and on-stage Assistant Stage Manager. The production is directed by Shane ShayShay Konno (Mulan Rouge, The Vaults; The Simple Life & Death, The Pleasance), co-founder of The Bitten Peach, the UK’s leading Pan-Asian queer artist collective, creating a company that is as diverse, glamorous and talented as the world of Oz-lington itself.

Writer and Director Shane ShayShay Konno comments, At a time of increasing legislation against trans people, I believe it’s of the utmost importance to champion positive trans stories and heroic trans characters. I’ve created a lot of performance work for children and have always found them to be the most accepting and enthusiastic audiences. Wicked Witches sends a message of celebrating our differences & accepting others to audiences of all ages.

This special collaboration combines The Vaults’ reputation for anarchic, subversive pantomimes, with The Pleasance’s unique cabaret-style space and community focus. Wicked Witches is the theatre’s most ambitious Christmas offering to date, launching the build up to Pleasance London’s 30th anniversary in 2026.