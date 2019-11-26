WHAT'S IN A NAME? Extends UK Tour

Further venues are now on sale for the first UK Tour of international hit comedy What's In A Name?, adapted and directed by Jeremy Sams from the award-winning French film and stage sensation, Le Prènom, by Matthew Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière.

The ferocious comedy has garnered critical acclaim from across the country since first embarking in the autumn earlier this year, with praise in particular for the cast who will be returning in the new year; Joe Thomas (The Inbetweeners, Fresh Meat), Bo Poraj (Miranda, Musketeers), Laura Patch (After Life, Star Stories), Louise Marwood (Emmerdale) and Alex Gaumond (Company, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Matilda).

What's In A Name? hilariously captures a particularly awkward family dinner party. The witty and razor-sharp production will return to Birmingham, where audiences will have a second opportunity to catch the play after it first opened at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in 2017. The extended tour kicks off again at The Alexandra Theatre in March 2020 and will then visit Leicester, Bath, Poole, Bradford, Brighton and Bromley.

Father-to-be Vincent and his partner Anna are invited to dinner by his sister Elizabeth and her husband, Peter. They are joined by childhood friend Carl for a mature and sophisticated gathering.

The meal is lovingly prepared, and wine carefully selected. The friends are prepared for the usual humorous exchanges they've come to expect.

But tonight, a startling revelation about the name chosen for Vincent's and Anna's expected child becomes the catalyst for a destructive argument which spirals hysterically out of control. Tonight no one is holding back! Egos, childish resentment and unspoken feelings are relentlessly and hilariously exposed for the first time.

What's In A Name? is written by Matthew Delaporte and Alexandre De La Patellière with adaptation, translation and direction by Jeremy Sams. Set design is by Francis O'Connor and lighting design is by Rick Fisher.

Tour Dates

The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

11 - 14 March

0870 607 7533 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/

Curve Studio, Leicester

16 - 21 March

0116 242 3595 | www.curveonline.co.uk/

Theatre Royal Bath

23 - 28 March

01225 448844 | www.theatreroyal.org.uk/

Lighthouse, Poole's Centre for the Arts

30 March - 4 April

01202 280000 | www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

7 - 11 April

0 1274 432000 | www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/venues/the-alhambra-theatre

Theatre Royal Brighton

15 - 18 April

0844 871 7650 | www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

21 - 26 April

020 3285 6000 | churchilltheatre.co.uk/







