Vital Xposure Launch Series Of Short Films Shining A Light On Disabled, D/deaf And Neurodivergent Playwrights

With Vital Xposure currently recruiting new applicants for this year's Wellspring, a professional development programme for London-based disabled, d/Deaf and Neurodivergent playwrights and script writers, they launch Beacon, a series of short films profiling disabled writers who open up about their experience of the sector, giving their take on the state of new writing in theatre.

"As an emerging Writer, there are no avenues for me. And that's really when they shouldn't pick us up but we've learned a bit about craft, when we're not beginners anymore. We've actually developed our skill."

Victoria Taylor Roberts

"I would like to see plays about working class people that are hopeful. I would like to see plays about disabled people that are hopeful and it's not just about those identifying factors. It's about life and about who they are as individuals but amplifying those voices."

Gabrielle MacPherson

Available to watch now at www.vitalxposure.co.uk/beacon

Beacon features disabled Writers from the Wellspring 2021-2022 cohort who tackle some provocations together to continue the dialogue with new and existing voices in writing. The starting question is: How can we sustain theatre if we don't actively nurture artists that make it happen? The Writers talk about the importance of writing for theatre and what it means to them, and what they wish theatres could do to truly change the under-representation of disabled playwrights in the industry.

The result is five thought provoking films profiling each Writer and a curated group discussion with Robbie Curran, Fatima Serghini, Gabriella MacPherson and Victoria Taylor Roberts

The Beacon Films are produced by Vital Xposure Ltd and funded by The Harold Hyam Wingate Foundation and Didymus CIO.

Beacon participants were interviewed by actor, director and playwright Alex Bulmer and the conversation was curated by Director and Dramaturg Deirdre McLaughlin. They are filmed and edited by Gursen Houssein.

Applications for this year's Wellspring are open until 12 noon on Thursday 06 April.

Wellspring, supported by City Bridge Trust, and delivered in partnership with Bush Theatre, Paines Plough, Soho Theatre and Theatre503, will provide workshops led by renowned disabled writers and directors in collaboration with other theatre professionals and mentoring support. The programme will offer eight London-based playwrights with opportunities to develop their playwriting skills, culminating in professional readings of their work and, to build their own networks in the theatre sector. It aims to showcase fresh, determined voices in theatre who are re-defining the 'mainstream' narrative with provocations for social justice, multi-layered identities and their own disabled-led storytelling.

Visit www.vitalxposure.co.uk/wellspring2023 to find out more and for information on how to apply.