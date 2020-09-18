Virtual Everest Climb Announced For Bristol Old Vic Appeal

The expedition takes place on the morning of Monday 21 September at 11am.

Retired Bristol Professor and fundraiser Ian Sutherland has set himself the dizzying challenge of climbing his own virtual Everest in aid of Bristol Old Vic's reopening fund, beginning his expedition on the morning of Monday 21 September at 11am.



Ian is climbing in memory of his wife Rosamund who sadly passed away at the beginning of 2019 and held Bristol Old Vic close to her heart. He is scaling 24,432ft from Katmandu to the peak of 'Everest' by climbing from the basement to the roof of his house 573 times over ten days.



"My wife Rosamund and I both loved attending Bristol Old Vic performances and I know she'd think this is the sort of mad thing I would do. As a supporter of the theatre, I have got to know both the staff and the actors and my interest in what they are trying to achieve has grown. I am now committed to raise a significant amount of money for them to help them through this Covid-19 crisis. Also, as I reach the age of 75 this December, this the closest I'll get to climbing Everest, which I've always wanted to try since 2006, when my son Andrew climbed as part of the EverestMax Expedition. He's even leant me his climbing suit, tent and Tibetan prayer flags. At least I don't have to worry about altitude sickness!"



Despite losing 75% of their income overnight, throughout lockdown Bristol Old Vic have continued to support local artists and emerging talent right through the crisis and are continuing to provide paid opportunities for artists to create and perform. A series of small experimental events on the newly-christened Courtyard stage in the theatre's foyer have shown the apetite that there is for live performance and how the theatre is slowing reconnecting with the city again. The experiments continue with a series of live-streamed broadcasts of Wise Children's Romantics Anonymous to watch at home from Tuesday 22 Sep, culminating in a one-off performance in the Theatre on Sunday 27 Sep to a socially distanced audience for the first time since March.



Ian is aiming to raise the height of Everest in pounds sterling for the Bristol Old Vic. Either the height in metres - £8,850 or hopefully its height in feet - £29,032. Donate at Www.bristololdvic.org.uk/ian-sutherland.

