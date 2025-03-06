Video: Watch New Footage From HERE & NOW - THE OFFICIAL STEPS MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new footage has been released from the world premiere production of HERE & NOW - the Official Steps Musical which is also co-produced by the band, ROYO and Pete Waterman. The musical had a limited run at the Alexandra, Birmingham in November last year and will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour from August 2025.

HERE & NOW is a brand new musical from UK pop band Steps, using their iconic music, with an original book by Shaun Kitchener. Featuring Steps’ most beloved hit songs, HERE & NOW is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, with choreography by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole.

In Birmingham, HERE & NOW starred Rebecca Lock as Caz, Hiba Elchikhe as Neeta, Sharlene Hector as Vel and Blake Patrick Anderson as Robbie with Finty Williams, Dan Partridge, Helen Colby, Gary Milner, River Medway, Edward Baker Duly and John Stacey.

The cast for the 2025 tour is yet to be announced.

Welcome to the seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it's Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone's dancing in the aisles. But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a 'happy ever after'? Or does love have other plans in store…

