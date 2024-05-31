Video: Courtney Stapleton Performs 'Soul Fly' From AVALON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Filmed live at the Avalon First Look Concert in London, watch Courtney Stapleton (Beauty and the Beast, Six, Dear Evan Hansen, Love Never Dies in Concert), perform the powerful lament 'Soul Fly', in the latest preview of the new UK folk-pop musical, Avalon.

Check out the video!

Based on Arthurian Legend, this new musical is a vibrant re-exploration of King Arthur's journey to Avalon. The song 'Soul Fly', is our first look at the reimagined character of Morgan, as she examines her relationship with her late-father, moving through the five stages of grief.

Callum Shannon, Avalon's composer and lyricist explains, "in this moment, Morgan is mourning the recent passing of her father, while struggling with a loss of identity, as she comes to terms with a great responsibility that now falls on her shoulders. Courtney's powerful and dynamic performance perfectly encapsulates Morgan's grief, alongside her unwavering sense of strength and motivation." Producer Dean Gild adds, "Callum has given us a rare opportunity to contextually revisit the history of the mythology, and to challenge the archetype that traditionally antagonistic female characters like Morgan have been pigeonholed into."

The sold-out First Look Concert, staged at London's Phoenix Arts Club in April, also featured show-stopping performances from Danielle Hope (BBC's Over The Rainbow, LES MISERABLES, Grease, The Last Five Years, Kinky Boots), Paige Peddie (Oklahoma, The Book of Mormon, Dreamgirls, The Lion King), and newcomer, Joshua Edge, with music arrangements and orchestrations by Alex Turney. Avalon gained global attention at the 2023 Write Out Loud songwriting contest in New York, when composer and lyricist Callum Shannon was announced as a winner with Avalon's 'It'll Find Me', performed by Tony Award Nominee A.J Shively (Paradise Square, A Man of No Importance), and subsequently recorded by Casey Cott (Riverdale, Moulin Rouge Broadway).

Avalon is not merely a tale of knights and wizards, but is a moving story of love, betrayal, and redemption. Arthur and Morgan's legacy lives on centuries after its original conception, and their stories of leadership and compassion continue to inspire new generations today.

As the new musical prepares for its world premiere production, be sure to follow @avalonmusical across all social platforms for the latest news and announcements.

