Varna International Ballet Will Embark on UK Tour in 2025

Performances run 2 January – 5 March 2025.
Varna International Ballet and Orchestra will return to the UK following a debut tour in 2023. The company will visit 20 venues around the UK from 2 January – 5 March 2025, with beloved classics Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and Romeo and Juliet.
The performances are suitable for all ages and are a treat for ballet novices and balletomanes alike. The tour begins in Manchester on 2 January 2025, and visits Buxton, Bristol, Liverpool, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Basingstoke, Ipswich, Southend, Brighton, Nottingham, Reading, Oxford, Darlington, Wimbledon, Norwich, Hull, Sheffield, Leicester and Northampton, where it finishes on 5 March.
The Nutcracker is an enchanting story that takes place on Christmas Eve. When midnight strikes, we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems. Often considered the greatest romantic ballet of all time, Swan Lake is brought to life by Tchaikovsky's haunting and unforgettable score. Shakespeare's tale of primal passion and timeless tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, is an emotionally-charged and unmissable ballet.
Founded in 1947 and renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, Varna International Ballet has been delighting audiences for decades at home in Bulgaria and abroad with performances of the highest quality.
MANCHESTER The Bridgewater Hall
bridgewater-hall.co.uk
2 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7pm
3 Jan Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7pm
BUXTON Opera House
buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
4 Jan Swan Lake 2pm & 7pm
5 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm
BRISTOL Hippodrome
atgtickets.com/Bristol
7 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm
8 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm
9 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre
atgtickets.com/Liverpool
10 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
11 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm
BLACKPOOL Grand Theatre
blackpoolgrand.co.uk
13 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm
14 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
15 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm
EDINBURGH Playhouse
atgtickets.com/Edinburgh
16 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm
17 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
18 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm
BASINGSTOKE The Anvil
anvilarts.org.uk
21 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm
22 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
IPSWICH Regent Theatre
ipswichtheatres.co.uk
23 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm
24 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
25 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm
SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
thecliffspavilion.co.uk
26 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm
16 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm
BRIGHTON Theatre Royal
atgtickets.com/brighton
27 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.45pm
28 Jan Swan Lake 7.45pm
29 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.45pm
NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall
trch.co.uk
30 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm
31 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm
1 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm
READING The Hexagon
whatsonreading.com
2 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm
3 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
OXFORD New Theatre
atgtickets.com/oxford
5 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm 6 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm
7 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm
DARLINGTON Hippodrome
darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
8 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm
9 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm
10 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm
WIMBLEDON New Theatre
atgtickets.com/Wimbledon
13 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
14 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
15 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm
NORWICH Theatre Royal
norwichtheatre.org
17 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm
18 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm
19 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm
HULL New Theatre
hulltheatres.co.uk
20 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm
21 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
22 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm
SHEFFIELD City Hall
Sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
23 Feb Swan Lake 3.30pm
24 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm
LEICESTER De Montfort Hall
demontforthall.co.uk
27 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm
28 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm
1 Mar Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm
NORTHAMPTON Royal & Derngate
royalandderngate.co.uk
3 Mar Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm
4 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm
5 Mar Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm
