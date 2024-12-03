Varna International Ballet Will Embark on UK Tour in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Varna International Ballet and Orchestra will return to the UK following a debut tour in 2023. The company will visit 20 venues around the UK from 2 January – 5 March 2025, with beloved classics Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and Romeo and Juliet.



The performances are suitable for all ages and are a treat for ballet novices and balletomanes alike. The tour begins in Manchester on 2 January 2025, and visits Buxton, Bristol, Liverpool, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Basingstoke, Ipswich, Southend, Brighton, Nottingham, Reading, Oxford, Darlington, Wimbledon, Norwich, Hull, Sheffield, Leicester and Northampton, where it finishes on 5 March.



The Nutcracker is an enchanting story that takes place on Christmas Eve. When midnight strikes, we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems. Often considered the greatest romantic ballet of all time, Swan Lake is brought to life by Tchaikovsky's haunting and unforgettable score. Shakespeare's tale of primal passion and timeless tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, is an emotionally-charged and unmissable ballet.



Founded in 1947 and renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, Varna International Ballet has been delighting audiences for decades at home in Bulgaria and abroad with performances of the highest quality.

Tour Dates

MANCHESTER The Bridgewater Hall

bridgewater-hall.co.uk

2 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7pm

3 Jan Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7pm



BUXTON Opera House

buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

4 Jan Swan Lake 2pm & 7pm

5 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm



BRISTOL Hippodrome

atgtickets.com/Bristol

7 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

8 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm

9 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm



LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre

atgtickets.com/Liverpool

10 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

11 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm



BLACKPOOL Grand Theatre

blackpoolgrand.co.uk

13 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

14 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

15 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm



EDINBURGH Playhouse

atgtickets.com/Edinburgh

16 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

17 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

18 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm



BASINGSTOKE The Anvil

anvilarts.org.uk

21 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm

22 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm



IPSWICH Regent Theatre

ipswichtheatres.co.uk

23 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

24 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

25 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm



SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

thecliffspavilion.co.uk

26 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm

16 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm



BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

atgtickets.com/brighton

27 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.45pm

28 Jan Swan Lake 7.45pm

29 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.45pm



NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

trch.co.uk

30 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

31 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

1 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm



READING The Hexagon

whatsonreading.com

2 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm

3 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm



OXFORD New Theatre

atgtickets.com/oxford

5 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm 6 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm

7 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm



DARLINGTON Hippodrome

darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

8 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm

9 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm

10 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm



WIMBLEDON New Theatre

atgtickets.com/Wimbledon

13 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

14 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

15 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm



NORWICH Theatre Royal

norwichtheatre.org

17 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

18 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm

19 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm



HULL New Theatre

hulltheatres.co.uk

20 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

21 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

22 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm



SHEFFIELD City Hall

Sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

23 Feb Swan Lake 3.30pm

24 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm



LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

demontforthall.co.uk

27 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm

28 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

1 Mar Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm



NORTHAMPTON Royal & Derngate

royalandderngate.co.uk

3 Mar Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

4 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm

5 Mar Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Comments