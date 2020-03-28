VIDEO: Watch Pentabus Theatre's HERE I BELONG; New Shows to Stream Weekly

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

According to The Stage, Pentabus Theatre has announced it will release recordings of past shows on its website and social media channels for free, due to the current health crisis.

Watch the first production, Here I Belong by Matt Harley, below:

Other shows will follow including Crossings by Deirdre Kinahan and Each Slow Dusk by Rory Mullarkey. The recordings will be accompanied by social media Q&As with cast and creative teams from the productions.

A new show will be released weekly on Fridays at 2pm. The shows will remain live for the next three months.

Read more on The Stage.





