VIDEO: Sneak Peak Of Front Window Now Airing Online@theSpaceUK

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The performance is airing now, August 16-30th.

Owl & Pussycat Theatre Company presents Front Window by Karen Louisa Linton, starring Ashley Ford as a Quarantined Armchair Detective, equal parts Miss Havisham and Amelia Bedelia, who keeps detailed track of her neighbors routines, while ruminating on her current state in lockdown.

Airing now Aug 16-30th at https://online.thespaceuk.com/watch-shows/theatre.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You