Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Sneak Peak Of Front Window Now Airing Online@theSpaceUK

Article Pixel

The performance is airing now, August 16-30th.

Aug. 16, 2020  

Owl & Pussycat Theatre Company presents Front Window by Karen Louisa Linton, starring Ashley Ford as a Quarantined Armchair Detective, equal parts Miss Havisham and Amelia Bedelia, who keeps detailed track of her neighbors routines, while ruminating on her current state in lockdown.

Airing now Aug 16-30th at https://online.thespaceuk.com/watch-shows/theatre.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Hundred Acre Productions Presents SHOWCASE
  • Devin Tupper's THE RACIST IN THE CHAT Announced as Winner of the London Lovecraft Festival 2020 New Writing Contest
  • Mark Adamson Discusses His Favorite Song, Musical, Artist, and More!
  • Defibrillator and The Actors Centre Announce The World Première Of Gemma Lawrence's SUNNYMEAD COURT