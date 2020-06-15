VIDEO: Shakespeare's Globe Will Stream A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Today

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Watch A Midsummer Night's Dream for free, Shakespeare's enchanting, magical comedy, filmed from Shakespeare's most famous stage, The Globe Theatre.

The stream begins today at 2pm EST (7pm BST)

Hermia loves Lysander and Helena loves Demetrius - but Demetrius is supposed to be marrying Hermia... When the Duke of Athens tries to enforce the marriage, the lovers take refuge in the woods and wander into the midst of a dispute between the king and queen of the fairies.

Dominic Dromgoole directs Michelle Terry and John Light as fairy royalty in a Renaissance staging of this much-loved comedy.

Shakespeare put some of his most dazzling dramatic poetry at the service of this teasing, glittering, hilarious and amazingly inventive play, whose seriousness is only fleetingly glimpsed beneath its dreamlike surface.

Tune in below!

