VIDEO: Panto Stars Headline '12 Days Of Lockdown' in Support Of Acting For Others

Some of the biggest names in British pantomime have come together to raise awareness and show support for theatrical charity ACTING FOR OTHERS with a hilarious take on the panto classic "The 12 Days Of Lockdown".

Watch the video below!

Everyone's favourite Fairy Gokmother Gok Wan decides to send gifts to his panto friends including Brian Conley (9 To 5, Barnum), Lesley Joseph (Birds Of A Feather, Young Frankenstein), panto-royalty Christopher Biggins and Sooty, Sweep and Soo with typically chaotic and imaginative results!!

The video features socially-distanced panto stars coming together with a message of support for the theatre industry charity ACTING FOR OTHERS.

"The 12 Days Of Lockdown" also features Vicki Michelle (Allo, Allo), Richard Cadell and Brenda Longman (The Sooty Show), Midlands comedy legend Doreen Tipton, London Palladium panto star and America's Got Talent winners Paul Zerdin and Sam, Birmingham Hippodrome panto star Matt Slack, Mark Read from the boyband A1, West End star Sharon D. Clarke, Hackney panto legend Susie McKenna, Lauren Hall (Gypsy, 42nd Street) and panto Dames Nigel Ellacott, Andrew Ryan, Ben Stock, Lee Redwood and Richard Aucott

The video is the brain-child of ACTING FOR OTHERS ambassador, actor and Ugly Sister Ben Stock with musical direction and arrangements by Michael Webborn and video editing by Matthew Titterton of AdVision TV.





