VIDEO: Musicians Perform in a London Park While Indoor Venues Remain Closed

According to Classic FM, freelance musician Ben Marshall recently gathered a group of a dozen musicians to perform in Greenwich Park, as venue remain closed due to the health crisis.

The musicians played Dvořák's Serenade Op. 44 and Mozart's Gran Partita.

"I then got a bit carried away and wondered if it would be possible to put on a full symphony," Marshall said. "I sounded out a few of my favourite string playing friends and only had positive responses."

Steven Joyce conducted the ensemble, which performed in the park on Friday.

