VIDEO: Check Out The New Music Video for 'Where Is The Man For Me?' From GUY FAWKES THE MUSICAL

The brand-new Original Studio Cast Recording of Guy Fawkes the Musical has landed, featuring Adam Pearce (Prince of Egypt, Evita, Sunset Boulevard) as the infamous Guy Fawkes.

Supported by a professional cast, including Francesca Leyland (LES MISERABLES, The Light Princess), Sandy Grigelis (Sister Act, Now That's What I Call The 80's) and Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton) it's available now on Double CD & iTunes.

Here is an exciting chance to watch the beautiful music video of "Where Is The Man For Me?" starring Francesca Leyland as Viviana Radcliffe and filmed on location at Ordsall Hall, Salford.

Watch below!

Since 2017, the creative team behind Guy Fawkes the Musical have been busy writing and recording nearly 30 newly orchestrated songs, bringing together a professional team of 25+ vocalists and musicians. In the light of the ongoing pandemic and the toll it has taken on live theatre, the team hope to offer musical fans a new show to enjoy from the comfort and safety of home with plans for a live production or staged concert version later in 2021/22.

This new musical is based on the 1840 novel Guy Fawkes or the Gunpowder Treason by William Harrison Ainsworth, adapted for stage by Ben Durkin (music), Terry Newman (book and lyrics), David T Rolleston (additional lyrics) and Mike Saunders (orchestrations).

The tale aims to show that each generation can find something different in the Fawkes story, whether it sits as one of the most important moments in British history, or resides simply as a symbol of an annual celebration. The show explores how religious tolerance and understanding are as current today as they were in both Ainsworth's time and at the time of Fawkes' failed insurrection - events that 'must not be forgot'.

