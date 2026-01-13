VICTORIA - A QUEEN UNBOUND Comes to the Watermill Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Watermill Theatre has announced the world premiere of Victoria: A Queen Unbound, a new play by Daisy Goodwin, creator of ITV's Victoria. The production will run from Friday 27 March to Saturday 9 May, with a national press night on Tuesday 31 March at 7pm.

Osborne House 1901. As Victoria faces the final days of her reign, she clings to her diaries, the carefully kept record of a life defined by love, duty and profound loss. Into this certainty comes her younger self, forcing the older Victoria to confront memories she's chosen to bury and truths she's chosen to forget.

Victoria and Albert are celebrated as one of history's great love stories. A devoted marriage with nine children, and then a young widow dedicated to his memory. At least that is the version written down. But does writing something make it true? Looking back at a young queen, this new play tells the story of a woman pregnant for most of her 20s and 30s, gradually surrendering her strength and authority to her husband, and growing increasingly lonely in her crumbling marriage.

A world premiere, from Daisy Goodwin, the creator of the novel and ITV drama, Victoria, this new play offers a fresh perspective on one of history's greatest monarchs.

Victoria: A Queen Unbound is written by Daisy Goodwin, the WGGB-award-nominated screenwriter, BAFTA-award-nominated television producer and best-selling novelist. Returning to the Watermill after their work on Charley's Aunt will be director Sophie Drake (The Bleeding Tree – Stage Debut Award), set and Costume Designer Alex Berry (Intimate Apparel – WhatsOnStage Award Nomination), and lighting designer Ben Jacobs, (Oliver! - Olivier Award), and coming to the Watermill for the first time, is sound designer and composer Asaf Zohar (Ballet Shoes – Olivier Award Nomination).

Casting to be announced.

Paul Hart, Artistic Director and Joint CEO of the Watermill said, “Victoria: A Queen Unbound takes a look at one of the most famous relationships in history and takes us behind the veil as to what makes these extraordinary people tick. It's an unflinching and deeply fascinating look at how a legacy is shaped and the joy, pain and manipulation of love. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with Daisy who knows more about this subject than anyone and to be staging the world premiere of this piece. We're also thrilled to be welcoming back Sophie Drake after her recent production of Charley's Aunt with us.”

Daisy Goodwin, Victoria: A Queen Unbound writer said, “When Albert died, Victoria said that he had done everything for her, ‘he even used to choose my bonnets'. That sentence got me thinking about their relationship. What kind of man picks out his wife's hats, and why would any woman, let alone a Queen, allow her husband to choose her clothes? It made me wonder if Victoria's diaries might be the work of an unreliable narrator. I am thrilled to be working with the super talented team at the Watermill, and to be bringing this brand-new take on a familiar theme to the stage."