VAN GOGH ALIVE and SAMH Continue Partnership By Announcing Scottish School Students Artwork Campaign

Van Gogh Alive, the multi-sensory smash-hit exhibition created and produced by Grande Experiences, continues its fundraising partnership with Scotland's leading mental health charity, the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) by launching a new artwork campaign. Artwork created by school students during the campaign will be auctioned for the charity at a special event at Van Gogh Alive Edinburgh in June.

Much of the facts of Van Gogh's life and inspirations behind his work are the stuff of legend, but we are now only beginning to understand the deeply human nature of the many struggles he suffered throughout his life. The ongoing partnership seeks to raise money to help SAMH do its vital work, while bringing mental health to the forefront of audiences' minds when reflecting on the Van Gogh Alive experience.

So far, funds raised for SAMH from donations at Van Gogh Alive's Edinburgh venue have totalled more than £10,200.

SAMH has served Scotland since around 1923, providing mental health support in over 60 communities across the country, as well as working with organisations to develop ground-breaking campaigns and influence government action. Their most recent manifesto Standing up for Mental Health, released in the run up to the 2021 Scottish Parliament election, contains 38 actions needed to combat mental health in Scotland, aimed at influencing those in power to take action.

The fundraising partnership between Van Gogh Alive and SAMH will raise money that will go towards helping the charity take forward its strategy for 2021-24 called We Won't Wait; one of the key tenets of which is putting the voices and views of people who are affected by mental health problems at the heart of the charity's approach.

At the Van Gogh Alive event, audiences will be able to experience Van Gogh's work like never before, and hopefully gain a perspective and understanding about the artist and his work that speaks to the collective human experience.

John Carrigan, Project Directora??for Van Gogh Alive said: "We are absolutely delighted to be continuing our partnership with SAMH to highlight and raise money to support their work."

Billy Watson, Chief Executive of SAMH, said: "We're delighted Lindsays is joining with Van Gogh Alive to support SAMH. The last few years have been difficult for most of us, and for many of those already coping with mental health issues, the pandemic has exacerbated the problems they were already facing. The money raised from this event will help us be there to provide support to those in our communities who need it most."

Lindsays is proud to have been closely connected with SAMH for many years, supporting the charity in a number of ways, including promoting positive mental health in the workplace.

Lindsays' Chairman Peter Tweedie said: "We are delighted to be partnering with SAMH to support the work it is doing with the team behind Van Gogh Alive, not just to raise money to aid the charity's work, but to highlight important issues surrounding mental health. The auction promises to be a great fundraiser. I'm sure the art will be amazing and the bids generous.

"We work hard to create a healthy workplace for our colleagues and work with our clients to help them achieve the same. Encouraging positive mental health - and taking steps to support colleagues when they need it - is something we encourage every employer to have front-and-centre. It has never been more important.

"The coronavirus pandemic has aggravated issues for some people, so events like this which highlight the support available are vital. It is a privilege to be working alongside one of Scotland's leading charities as part of this exciting exhibition."

