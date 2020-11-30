Union Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS MAGIC SHOW

The Union Theatre will present A Christmas Magic Show live! The show takes place on the 19th & 20th of December.

We could all do with a touch of magic right now, so join members of the world famous Magic Circle for a show full of magic and merriment!

The show stars Simon Lipkin, Spooky Nyman, Edward Hilsum and Harry De Cruz!

Simon Lipkin (that guy from Avenue Q, Rock of Ages and Nativity) is also a magician! He's got some of his brilliant friends together from the world famous Magic Circle to create an unforgettable show! Edward Hilsum is someone who needs to be seen to be believed! He's toured the world with his magic and made history as The Magic Circle's triple crown champion winning every competition possible in the same year...basically...he's really good. Harry De Cruz is the undisputed King of party tricks with a repertoire of utterly useless skills no one in their right mind would learn. He spent 7 years consulting for Dynamo as his 'Head of Magic' so is no stranger when it comes to mind blowing magic. Spooky Nyman is one of the youngest solo comedy magic performers to ever appear at the Edinburgh Fringe festival, and has also helped to create magic for both TV and Theatre. Together, the four of them are the perfect recipe for a magical show!

Tickets are available at the Union Theatre.

Box office number: 020 7261 9876

For more information, visit www.uniontheatre.biz.

