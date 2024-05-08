Underbelly Boulevard Announces Continued Programme For May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



London's best venue for cabaret, theatre, comedy and live arts - Underbelly Boulevard have announced that Queenz and Mario The Maker Magician will join their upcoming programme of spectacular shows for 2024.

The critically acclaimed Sophie's 29th Birthday has blown audiences away with its incredible, jaw dropping acrobatics and you can catch the hottest party in town until 29th June. Comedian Josh Thomas presents Let's Tidy Up from 3rd – 7th July which everyone will say was about neurodiversity but is really just about Josh trying to tidy up.

Mario The Maker Magician is fresh off a sold out Off-Broadway run in New York City and recently featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon - he also won the Best Kids & Family Award at the Adelaide Fringe. Now, he is preparing to make London's Soho his home as the show lands at the Underbelly Boulevard from 15th June - 4th August. This show is fun for the whole family, with chaos and crafts for everyone to get involved with. Mario's unique and one of a kind show, with out of this world audience interaction, will create lasting memories for 4 - 104 year olds.

Next up, the world renowned, 5 star, electrifying, live vocal, drag-stravaganza Queenz brings more sequins and surprises than ever with their residency taking place from 11th July – 4th August. With their pop-tastic playlist featuring hits from legendary divas like Cher, Gaga, Beyoncé, Britney, Whitney, and everything in between along with their iconic and laugh out loud tribute to some of the greatest musicals ever – it's a night not to be missed.

Winner of the Melbourne International Comedy Festivals, Raw Comedy competition at just age 17, Josh Thomas brings his critically acclaimed show Let's Tidy Up to Soho for the first time. Let's Tidy Up takes audiences on a personal journey since receiving an ADHD and Autism diagnosis roughly two years ago where Josh then tried – and failed – to tidy his house, and the subsequent fallout.

Tickets are available from https://underbellyboulevard.com/tickets.

Presenting the hottest cabaret, comedy, theatre, variety and music plus a fabulous cocktail bar and an exciting new restaurant Cafe Kitty, from Kitty Fishers Group, there's nowhere better to spend an evening both pre and post show as audiences are welcomed to see some of the best live entertainment there is out there on the stage that is quickly becoming a beacon of vibrancy and creativity within Soho.

Continuing their run at Underbelly Boulevard is late-night extravaganza, BATSU! who present their Japanese-style game show live on stage. Live at UB Soho continues to guarantee world-class evenings with a specially curated series of exciting music talent performing in the stunning auditorium, where each show promises an unforgettable experience. The Black Cat Cabaret is taking to Underbelly Boulevard until 5th July and presents a cabaret and circus in the company of slinky acrobats, aerialists, sensational singers, drag superstars and jaw-dropping dancers – all introduced with trademark panache by one of Black Cat's resident emcees.

Tickets for all the shows listed are now on sale and available from www.underbellyboulevard.com.

THE BLACK CAT CABARET – 5TH JULY , 7.30PM

London's original cabaret trouble-makers The Black Cat Cabaret present a limited season of moonlit mischief and mayhem in the beating heart of Soho! Join the BCC gang for a night of high skills cabaret and circus in the company of slinky acrobats, aerialists, sensational singers, drag superstars and jaw-dropping dancers – all introduced with trademark panache by one of Black Cat's resident emcees. Past productions include Halcyon Nights (2022), Bohemia (2018), Hotel Black Cat (2016) and Salon des Artistes (2014-present). Residencies and appearances include The Ned, Crazy Coqs, Cafe de Paris, Koko, Hippodrome Casino, Underbelly Festival Southbank, Soho House, Freight Island Manchester, Chichester Festival Theatre, The Old Market Brighton and many more.

BATSU! – UNTIL 12TH JULY, FRIDAY NIGHTS, VARIOUS TIMES

London, are you ready? Warriors, are you ready? Long, long ago, in the Land of the Rising Sun, four Warriors used the power of laughter to capture Batsu no Akuma, the Spirit of Punishment, within a sacred gong. Now the evil spirit has once more emerged in London and the Comedy Warriors must rise again! BATSU! Is the hit underground show created in New York and Chicago, where comedians compete to avoid electric shocks, paintballs, a giant chicken, and many more hilarious, jaw-dropping punishments. Don't miss this eclectic game of punishment and honour as it makes its way from across the Atlantic to London audiences for the first time ever. Get ready to immerse yourself in the bacchanalian world of BATSU!, where anything can happen.

Josh Thomas – LET'S TIDY THIS UP 3RD – 7TH JULY

This is a show where Josh tidies up. Tidying up is not normally the stuff of gripping drama, it wouldn't be a propulsive narrative for most people but for Josh it's Everest, a fundamentally impossible task, like trying to defy the moon and control the tides. Josh's brain has managed to make him the creator and star of hit TV shows (Please Like Me, Everything's Gonna Be Okay), in this show he tries to work out how to do the small stuff. Written with award winning playwright, Lally Katz.

QUEENZ: LIVE IN LONDON – 11TH JULY – 4TH AUGUST

Get ready for a shimmering spectacle with more sequins and surprises than ever before as the Queenz show off their best bits from the past two years of sell out shows. Experience a pop-tastic playlist featuring hits from legendary divas like Cher, Gaga, Beyoncé, Britney, Whitney, and everything in between, plus their iconic and laugh out loud tribute to some of the greatest musicals ever.

After two trailblazing years of touring the country, selling out one of the West End's largest venues, and earning countless 5-star reviews, Queenz has quickly become one of the world's most successful drag shows. Don't miss your chance to witness this jaw-dropping, live vocal spectacular this summer, right in the heart of London!

MARIO THE MAKER MAGICIAN – 15TH JUNE – 4TH AUGUST

Robots and magic and slapstick… oh my! Contagiously upbeat and full of heart, the ever-endearing Mario leads you through a romping explosion of energy and belly laughs punctuated with moments of heart and emotion that will catch you by surprise. Not “just a kids' show,'' Mario the Maker Magician is an all-ages theatrical experience… for adults, kids, families… everyone.

Mario has also appeared on Sesame Street, Universal Kids, and live on tour with David Blaine, who calls him “the best kids' magician in the world!!”

