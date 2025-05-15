UNDER THE MERSEY MOON Will Return To The Floral Pavilion In 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heartwarming new country musical Under the Mersey Moon is set to return to the Floral Pavilion in 2026 with three special dates on the main stage over Valentine’s weekend.

The show was a huge success when it was given its premiere at the waterfront landmark’s Blue Lounge earlier this year, becoming the performance space’s best-selling new musical and enjoying sold out houses and standing ovations.

Generous audience members also raised more than £600 for the Friends of Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

Now, due to popular demand, it is returning to the New Brighton venue - this time playing the theatre’s 800-seat auditorium, with performances on Saturday and Sunday, 14-15 February 2026 including a Saturday matinee.

And radio legend Billy Butler and actress wife Lesley Butler are set to reprise their roles in the hit show, with more casting yet to be announced.

Under the Mersey Moon is created by well-known Liverpool songwriters Jimmy Rae and Pete Davies and features 13 original songs which are performed by a live, six-strong band and cast of 12. It is directed by Birkenhead’s Brian McCann.

The musical tells the uplifting story of one man’s determination to follow his dream, and the enduring power of love, home and family.

Inspired by his ailing grandfather, Danny Rogers – a struggling country musician from Liverpool – embarks on a make-or-break pilgrimage to Nashville, hoping to be discovered at last.

Will he fulfil his dream? Or will it prove a very different journey of discovery?

Under the Mersey Moon received huge acclaim when it was staged at the Floral Pavilion’s Blue Lounge with critics calling it “a fantastic production that truly had everything…emotion, drama, humour, great music and twists” and music broadcaster and writer Spencer Leigh describing the musical as having “the potential to be another Twopence to Cross the Mersey.”

Meanwhile songwriters Jimmy Rae and Pete Davies are firm favourites with Merseyside roots and acoustic music fans through their respective duos, Tennessee Waltz and Good Intentions.

Liverpool-born Pete is also known to followers of Granada TV’s landmark ‘Up’ documentary series which has followed his life, along with 13 others born in the same year, every seven years since 1964.

Wirral-born Under the Mersey Moon co-writer Jimmy Rae said: “We were blown away by the response to the first shows we performed in February at The Floral’s Blue Lounge. Pete and I really believed in the script, the songs and the story we developed together, but it’s not until you put it in front of a live audience that you know for sure if a show is any good.

“As it was, we had three packed houses, standing ovations after every show and quite a few people moved to tears by the storyline which was just amazing.

“We can’t wait to bring it to the Floral’s main stage next year with an even bigger and better production.”

And Floral Pavilion manager Pauline Campbell added: “Under the Mersey Moon premiered at the Floral Pavilion’s Blue Lounge earlier this year and the audiences at the three sell-out performances absolutely loved it.

“It’s a really special show, with a beautiful original score showcasing excellent local writers, so I’m thrilled that it’s returning to the Floral next year and that we’re able to support its transition to our main stage – and onwards to a regional tour!

