UK Tour of DREAMGIRLS Heads to Milton Keynes Theatre
Dreamgirls, embarks on its first ever tour of the UK, arriving at Milton Keynes Theatre on Tuesday 25 January.
The dazzling, multi award-winning musical Dreamgirls, embarks on its first ever tour of the UK, arriving at Milton Keynes Theatre on Tuesday 25 January.
Dreamgirls stars Nicole Raquel Dennis as Effie White with Sharlene Hector performing the role at certain performances. Milton Keynes actress Natalie Kassanga will play the role of Deena Jones at Milton Keynes Theatre, her hometown venue.
Completing the cast are Paige Peddie as Lorrell Robinson, Dom Hartley-Harris as Curtis Taylor Jr., Brandon Lee Sears as Jimmy Early, Shem Omari James as C.C. White, Jo Servi as Marty and Brianna Ogunbawo as Michelle Morris. The full company includes Shonah Buwu, Harvey Ebbage, Olivia Foster-Browne, Kellianna Jay, Ryan Kayode, Holly Liburd, Ross Meagrow, Samuel Nicholas, Nicole Nyarambi, Ilana Richardson and Josh Singleton.
Featuring the classic songs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going', 'Listen' and 'One Night Only', this sensational production of Dreamgirls had its critically acclaimed West End première in December 2016 at London's Savoy Theatre, 35 years on from opening on Broadway.
Meet the Dreams - Effie, Lorrell and Deena - three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Join the three friends as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.
This award-winning production of Dreamgirls is Directed and Choreographed by Olivier® and Tony® Award winning Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten!), with Set and Costume Design by Tim Hatley, Lighting Design by Hugh Vanstone, Sound Design by Richard Brooker, Hair Design by Josh Marquette, Music Supervision by Nick Finlow and Casting by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion Casting CDG. The Associate Director is Alison Pollard, the Associate Choreographer is Sean Parkins and the Resident Director is Ricardo Coke-Thomas.
With Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen and Music by Henry Krieger, with Additional Material by Willie Reale, the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls was Directed by Michael Bennett who Co-Choreographed the show with Michael Peters. The production opened in 1981 and subsequently won six Tony® Awards with the original cast recording winning two Grammy® Awards for Best Musical Album and Best Vocal Performance for Jennifer Holliday's 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.'
The 2006 motion picture adaptation of Dreamgirls starred Jennifer Hudson (winning her an Oscar® for Best Supporting Actress), Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.
The Original London Cast Recording of hit West End musical Dreamgirls is available via Sony Masterworks Broadway.
The UK and Ireland tour of Dreamgirls is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Greenleaf Productions, Fakston Productions, Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Griffin Dohr in association with 1001 Nights Productions, Steven Rivellino.