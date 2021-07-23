Told By An Idiot Announce GET HAPPY 21

Told by an Idiot is touring an innovative new version of its internationally acclaimed show Get Happy. In collaboration with partner organisations, Get Happy 21 explores a new touring model, integrating performance and participation in four communities around the UK.

The Get Happy 21 tour engages with children and young people with special educational needs and disability, inviting them and their families to join Get Happy-inspired workshops presented by local artists - from costume creation to hip hop choreography. Over the weekend, the Get Happy cast will perform 6 free shows for the participants and their local community. The shows will embed creative content that has been devised during the workshops so each Get Happy will be a little bit unique to its location.

Key partners are:

Birmingham: Open Theatre - a theatre company that uses nonverbal physical theatre to collaborate with Young People with Learning Disabilities, creating quality art which reflects and celebrates their unique creativity;

Derby: Hubbub Theatre - an integrated ensemble of learning disabled and non-disabled performers who create engaging, accessible physical theatre using movement and original music to tell Human stories; and Umbrella - an organisation that enables disabled children and young adults to realise their full potential;

Plymouth: Theatre Royal Plymouth and Real Ideas Organisation (RIO) - a pioneering social enterprise supporting people to build better futures, Arts Council England Bridge Organisation for the South West;

Ipswich: New Wolsey Theatre - a theatre creating vital and dynamic work for all the people of Suffolk and the surrounding areas. Get Happy forms part of their on-going commitment to integrating underserved members of the community into their spaces. It plays outdoors in their 'Swich On Summer programme.

Paul Hunter, Artistic Director of Told by an Idiot, co-director of Get Happy 2021: "Told by an Idiot aim to 'find laughter in unlikely places' and Get Happy has found that laughter in a multitude of audiences - from the Barbican to Beijing to a basketball court in Woolwich. With no words spoken, and lots of visual, often absurd humour, it has proven to be really accessible. It has been exciting to find a new way to present the show whilst also forging deeper relationships with some inspiring partners and helping to provide opportunities for local artists, freelancers and emerging actors. We look forward to sharing the show in this way, and to continuing to learn along with our partners, participants, and communities."

Told by an Idiot's original production of Get Happy was devised as a show accessible to all, to be enjoyed by family members and friends of all ages. It was commissioned by and first performed by its original cast at the Barbican in 2013, where it was revived in 2015. In 2017, the production toured to Luxembourg and Beijing. It was performed outdoors for socially distanced audiences at Greenwich+Docklands International Festival in August 2020.

The brand new Get Happy cast is Nathan Mill Beckles, Becca Bindang, Farrell Cox and Javier Marzan. It is co-directed by Joanna Holden and Paul Hunter. Community engagement and workshops are facilitated by Holly Delefortrie and Joe Gilmour-Rees in collaboration with artists local to each location. Sophie Clist designed the show with sound design from Adrienne Quartly.