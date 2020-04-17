Tilda Swinton Answers An Ad On Craigslist ZOOM WEB SERIES

No stage, no problem! The cast of critically-acclaimed play Tilda Swinton ANSWERS AN AD ON CRAIGSLIST launches Zoom-style web series during coronavirus lockdown. They join a number of artists finding new and creative ways to entertain audiences with non-traditional means during the international pandemic while shows are on hold.

The web series, like the play, stars Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Instagram celebrity Tom Lenk. Lenk plays an exaggerated version of himself along with the other cast members including writer/actor Byron Lane, director Tom Detrinis, and co-stars Mark Jude Sullivan and Jayne Entwistle. The series follows the cast as they cope with issues like coronavirus quarantine.

In the stage play, Lenk plays iconic actress Tilda Swinton as a modern day Mary Poppins who finds a depressed gay man on Craigslist and insists on dissecting his life for a character study for her next big movie role. The play has sold out shows at Edinburgh Fringe in 2018 and 2019, VAULT Festival in London, plus multiple runs in Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. Critics hail the show with multiple five star reviews and as “hilarious”, “brilliant tour de force,” and “resplendent with movie star magic.”

The web series is available on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter or visit TildaPlay.com.





