Thick & Tight to Present NATURAL BEHAVIOUR at BAC This Summer

Dance theatre company Thick & Tight will present Natural Behaviour, a collection of performed portraits of human and non-human life forms. Somewhere between a variety show and a biology essay that has sprung into life, Natural Behaviour is a queer look at what it means to be natural or unnatural, highlighting the essential role of diversity in all life forms. Thick & Tight's distinctive mixture of dance, satire, impersonation and poetry aims for the outrageous, the beautiful, the hilarious and the profound.

The line-up in this evening includes two moths, some post-apocalyptic cockroaches, a blade of grass, the dust in Quentin Crisp's room, a lamenting songbird, a human tyrant and a lesbian seagull.

Thick & Tight's co-directors Daniel Hay-Gordon and El Perry are joined by a cast of remarkable dance artists: Annie Edwards (Candoco), Azara Meghie (Ray Young, Talawa), Luigi Nardone (BalletBoyz, Holly Blakey), JAHMARLEY BACHELOR (Punchdrunk), and Corali Dance Company. Natural Behaviour is designed by Tim Spooner, Pam Tait, Darren Evans and Nao Nagai. Following the Battersea Arts Centre run, Natural Behaviour will run at Lowry, Salford on 10 & 11 June.

Following Thick & Tight's tour of their show Tits & Teeth in 2024, which won an OFFIE award and sold out performances at London International Mime Festival, the company are delighted to bring their work to BAC for the first time.

For over a decade, Thick & Tight have presented work at major UK venues including Royal Opera House, Barbican and Sadler's Wells as well as LGBTQI+ nights and renowned arts and community spaces such as Duckie, Moth Club and Posh Club. Daniel and El are continually working to open up restrictive and elitist ideas of 'artistic excellence' and to explore dance as a political art form with the power to entertain while challenging social stigma.

