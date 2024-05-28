Theatre Royal Brighton Reveal Newly Restored Grade II Listed Balcony and New Logo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A multi-million-pound project to restore the colonnade and balcony of the Grade II* listed Theatre Royal Brighton has reached completion this week.

In early 2023 ATG Entertainment, who own and operate Theatre Royal Brighton, began an extensive improvement and restoration project. As part of this a specialist team have spent the last 17 months working to restore the columns and balcony that make up the colonnade facade on New Road to their historically authentic terracotta splendour. Following the installation of 1551 individual sections, the hoarding has come down and it is ready to be revealed to the public in all its glory. Visitors to the theatre will soon be able to step out onto the balcony from the Royal Circle bar and patrons of The Colonnade Bar will be able to enjoy a drink sat outdoors under the colonnade. The theatre, which has remained open throughout the project, has also unveiled a brand new sign and logo.

Speaking on the renovations Nick Potter, Chief Operating Officer of ATG Entertainment said: “As a Brightonian, Theatre Royal Brighton has always been a venue close to my own heart. I’m delighted that ATG Entertainment have been able to play such a major role in restoring this beautiful building for the people of Brighton, Sussex and beyond to enjoy for many years to come”.

Sophie Denney, Theatre Director of Theatre Royal Brighton said: “We are incredibly proud of the long and rich history of our beautiful venue and are delighted to reach this huge milestone in our restoration project. This investment not only improves the experience of everyone visiting our venue in the present, but also protects the theatre for future generations to enjoy”.



Grade II* listed Theatre Royal Brighton is one of the oldest and most distinguished theatres in the country. First established in 1764 and on its current site at the heart of Brighton’s cultural quarter since 1807, it has been in almost continual operation to the present day. It holds its listed status due to rarity of type and historic interest as the third oldest surviving purpose-built theatre in England. As a receiving house the theatre hosts a wide range of pre and post West End touring plays and musicals as well as ballet, opera, music, comedy, family shows and an extensive Creative Learning programme. According to Historic England “all great British actors have performed here and many International Artists”.

The building itself is a visible record of changes in architectural taste and theatrical practice over the last two centuries. It was given its royal assent by The Prince Regent, an enthusiastic theatregoer, and opened on New Road on 26 June 1807 with a performance of Shakespeare’s Hamlet starring Charles Kemble, one of the most famous actors of his day, in the title role. In 1866 the auditorium was redesigned and the gallery level added by architect C J Phipps. It was refronted in 1894 by C E Clayton and the auditorium was last re-decorated circa 1926 by Sprague and Barton. Until now…

This multi-million-pound investment has extended to the interior of Theatre Royal Brighton. Work completed inside includes reseating the Stalls to increase comfort and accessible seating options, refurbishing the accessible toilet on the Stalls level, upgrading the Royal Circle toilets, refreshing the décor throughout the building and upgrading the electrics and plumbing. All of this is with the intention of future proofing the venue for generations to come and ensuring the comfort of all visiting patrons, cast and crew.

Stefan Ziemelis, Senior Project Manager at ATG Entertainment, said: “Theatre Royal Brighton is a building of outstanding architectural and historical interest nationally and one of the oldest venues in ATG Entertainment’s portfolio. The work we have undertaken here along with our partners will serve to protect and preserve this iconic venue for future generations to come".

In celebration of this huge milestone in their history Theatre Royal Brighton today unveils brand new logos, both for the theatre itself and for The Colonnade Bar which sits at the heart of, and is also run by, the theatre. Both designed by Brighton based branding agency Good Noise.

On the project Peter Collingridge, Managing Director of Good Noise, said, “As long time Brightonians it was an incredible privilege for us at Good Noise to be chosen as the Branding and Design partner for Theatre Royal Brighton. The boundless enthusiasm of the team there is infectious, and we loved that we were able to meet so many members of staff from all departments. Their knowledge was invaluable in informing our design work which aims to embrace the next generation of theatregoers, whilst respecting the history and heritage that is omnipresent in the theatre”.

With Brighton Festival and Fringe coming to an end for another year soon, Theatre Royal Brighton are collaborating with The Colonnade Bar to extend the local arts and culture offering in the city through to July. Theatre Royal Brighton’s main stage and auditorium will be closed to the public between 16 June and 14 July for some essential maintenance works, so during that time they will be putting on a month long programme of events called “CollyFest”. Celebrating their beautiful new frontage by inviting people into a new temporary space in the theatre foyer which can be accessed via The Colonnade Bar. The atmospheric setting for CollyFest will include tables and chairs, standing areas and a mixed programme of music, workshops and happenings. Including live music, performances from Homeward Bound Sea Shanties, craft evenings, Musical Theatre quizzes and much more. Full events will be listed on the theatre and pub’s social channels, as well as the pub’s new website soon: thecolonnadebarbrighton.co.uk

On CollyFest, Jackie Alexander, Senior Creative Learning Manager at Theatre Royal Brighton said: “I love Theatre Royal Brighton and am passionate about opening its doors to everyone in our community! To celebrate our fabulous restoration project we're running a series of free family activities under the colonnade, free birthday tours and happenings with local artists and musicians as part of CollyFest, alongside our regular programme of workshops, courses and events. I can't wait to meet more members of our local community and show off all our beautiful theatre has to offer!”



Theatre Royal Brighton's upcoming shows can be viewed and booked online at ATGTickets.com/Brighton (fees apply).





