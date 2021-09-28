Theatre Royal Brighton Launches Discount Scheme for Local Heroes

Theatre Royal Brighton has announced the launch of its Local Heroes initiative which offers a 25% discount* on tickets for a range of professions including emergency service workers, armed forces, social workers and teachers.

The offer was created as a way of saying thank you to those who have dedicated their lives to helping others. Now more than ever, they hope their Local Heroes take advantage of this offer to enjoy an unforgettable trip to their wonderful venue with friends and family on their well-earned night or afternoon off.

The discount is available for a line-up of shows across Theatre Royal Brighton's autumn season including: Peter James' thrilling new production Looking Good Dead, The Classic Theatre Company's latest chilling whodunit, The Cat and The Canary and Richard O'Brien's legendary rock 'n' roll musical, Rocky Horror Show. Special one night events this autumn included are The Illegal Eagles and The ELO Experience. This discount is also available on a fantastic array of shows in 2022 and to see a full list of shows included visit the link HERE .

All eligible professions for the scheme are listed HERE .

*Available on selected performancesa??. Discount does not apply to purchase of Price Promise tickets. Limited to 4 tickets per booking.a?? Only one discount available at any one time. Must bring valid professional ID when presenting tickets. Transaction fees apply. Not all guests are required to be a Local Hero, just the lead booker.