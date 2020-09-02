Theatr Iolo Announces Its First Post-Lockdown Show Created For Babies To Be Performed Live In September

Created for babies aged 3-18 months, Baby, Bird & Bee will be a celebration of the outside world.

Theatr Iolo will present their first show since lockdown, a brand-new, socially distanced performance for babies in the garden of Cardiff's multi-artform venue, Chapter.

Baby, Bird & Bee will mark the return of the award-winning children and young people's theatre company since they were forced to postpone the productions they had planned for 2020 earlier in the year. The show will also be the first live performance to take place at Chapter since lockdown.

Baby, Bird & Bee comes from renowned baby theatre makers, Sarah Argent and Kevin Lewis; the same creative team behind Baby Show, a highly acclaimed theatre show that was produced in association with Theatr Iolo. The production for young babies was performed in repertoire at the Unicorn Theatre in London for almost three years and played to thousands of babies. Argent, who directs the piece and Lewis, who performs, are known the world over for making theatre especially for babies.

Created for babies aged 3-18 months, Baby, Bird & Bee will be a celebration of the outside world, taking place in Chapter's beautiful garden. For many babies born before or during lockdown, this will not only be their first ever experience of live theatre, but also of sharing a space and interacting with other babies and families.

"At Theatr Iolo we believe children of all ages should have the opportunity to experience live performance. Lots of babies born during lockdown will have had limited opportunities to explore the world around them. Baby, Bird & Bee is a wonderful opportunity for parents and babies to enjoy a performance together, safely spend time with other families and to explore the world beyond their home and garden."

"As well as being excited to be able to give families the opportunity to see their first theatre show together, we're also hugely proud to be working with Chapter to present their very first public performance post-lockdown. As a member of the Chapter creative community, we are delighted to find a creative solution to present the first live theatre show at Chapter since March." - Lee Lyford, Artistic Director, Theatr Iolo

Baby, Bird & Bee is an English language show and will consist of a 20-25 minute performance followed by 20 minutes of 'Stay and Play' time for the babies and their families. The performance will take place outside and will adhere to social distancing with adults and babies being allocated a seating pod upon arrival, with a maximum of two babies and two adults from the same or extended household for each pod.

Audiences are invited to sit with their baby whilst the new gardener playfully goes about his work, planting and watering in the beautiful Chapter garden. Together families will discover the sights and sounds of this wonderful outdoor space, as little ones delight in the wonders around them.

Each family will enjoy the performance from their very own space and at the end of the show there will be a chance for families to stay and play with some carefully chosen objects together.

Baby Bird & Bee will take place from 16 - 20 September 2020 at Chapter. All children attending must be strictly between the ages of 3-18 months. Tickets are on sale now and must be ordered in advance from www.chapter.org. An Adult and Baby ticket is £10 (£5 each), an additional adult is £5 each and an additional baby is £5 each. All members of the group, including babies, must have a ticket.

Baby, Bird & Bee has been made possible by the kind support of Chapter.

