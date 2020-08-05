'The Sunday Art Club' Announces New Dates

This multi-disciplinary festival will be socially distanced in Shoreditch as well as streamed online.

A free outdoor spectacular celebrating diversity in the arts, The Sunday Art Club will immerse audiences in the joy of live performance this August and September. This multi-disciplinary festival will be socially distanced in Shoreditch as well as streamed online so everyone can enjoy its electrifying range of theatre, jazz, film and visual art installations.

Hosted by Voxonica, line-up highlights this August include a live mural painting by contemporary artist Aurelie Freoua who creates rhythm and harmony through contrasting colours and light in her paintings; a live set from emerging DJs influenced by jazz, reggae, house and hip-hop; live music from Jazz on the Rox showcasing a blend of romantic and seductive jazz classics; a stunning installation from abstract urban artist Christian Asare, a British Ghanain Artist whose variations in culture and identity influence his creative expression; performances directed by Khaos' James Scotland (Asst. Director, She Ventures and He Wins, Young Vic) and a short film from NatWest and BP Award-winning director, choreographer and performance-art artist Greta Mendez.

Performance and the arts have been a necessary and joyful escape for people across the country throughout lockdown. Co-curated by James Scotland, co-founder of Khaos and Trix Mendez, founder of Outside The Zone, The Sunday Art Club is a chance to bring live art back to audiences. It offers audiences online and in person the opportunity to see alternative, exciting new work in a Covid-safe setting.

James Scotland comments, The Sunday Art Club is vital to the life-blood of the independent art scene and endeavours to cater to underrepresented artists, both British and international, who otherwise might lose their voices as the arts industry emerges from the aftermath of COVID-19.

This is an opportunity for artists to make meaningful connections as well as for audiences to reconnect with grassroots talent producing exemplary work.

Following a successful debut in July, this unique series of not-for-profit events is a vehicle for the arts industry to reconnect at a grassroots level. It looks to build a network of multi-disciplinary artists and audiences from diverse backgrounds.

The Sunday Art Club is free to attend both in person and online, with donations encouraged to support the artists and creatives involved. More artists will be announced on social media over the coming weeks for upcoming dates.

Khaos were formerly known as Outer Gaea Company.

