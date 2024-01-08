The Story Behind The Cult TV Series The Prisoner Comes To London In WHO IS NO. 1?

The story of the making of cult TV series The Prisoner by Brian Mitchell & Joseph Nixon.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Following a totally sold out extended season at Brighton Fringe 2023, The Foundry Group are delighted to announce the London debut of Who Is No.1? – a fascinating play that uncovers the unbelievable events behind the making of The Prisoner, the most popular series in the history of cult television.

1966. Patrick McGoohan, the world's highest-paid actor, having already turned down the opportunity to play James Bond, walks out of his hit series for a new project that seems to encapsulate all the paranoia, intrigue and psychedelic insanity of the swinging sixties. Backing him is Lew Grade, Britain's leading impresario, head of a legendary entertainment dynasty. 

Together they make The Prisoner, a cult TV masterpiece - the most written-about TV series of all time. But, through all the tensions, strains, triumphs and controversies, there's one question that remains: 

"Who is No. 1?"

The latest comedy play from the award-winning writing duo Brian Mitchell (co-writer of The Ministry of Biscuits) and Joseph Nixon (co-writer of West-End and Broadway hit The Shark Is Broken) explores the age-old tensions between artist and patron, prophet and king, telling the truth and pleasing the crowd, and why artists sometimes risk everything for their vision.




