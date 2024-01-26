The Stage Door Theatre's Inaugural Production Will Be Stephen Sondheim's MARRY ME A LITTLE

Performances will 28th Feb - 13th April 2024.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Photo 2 New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October
British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup Photo 3 British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup
Jess Folley to Star in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK Photo 4 Jess Folley to Star in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK

The Stage Door Theatre's Inaugural Production Will Be Stephen Sondheim's MARRY ME A LITTLE

The Stage Door Theatre's inaugural production will be Stephen Sondheim's Marry Me a Little, running 28th Feb - 13th April 2024.

A charming and bittersweet musical revue featuring songs by Stephen
Sondheim, the undisputed master of the contemporary Broadway musical.

Two urban singles share a Saturday night of sweet fantasies and deep yearning while never leaving the confines of their solitary apartments. Together they breathe new theatrical life and meaning into a collection of trunk songs that were culled from the final productions of Anyone Can Whistle, Follies, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and A Little Night Music.

Two single strangers, left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night, pass their time with sweetly secret, unshared fantasies, never knowing that they're just a floor away from each other and the end of their lonely dreams.

Directed by Robert McWhir, the artistic director of the new Stage Door
Theatre, who is no stranger to Sondheim musicals having produced and directed both Follies and Into the Woods at his former home, the Landor Theatre, in North Clapham.

Cast to be announced
Musical Director Aaron Clingham
Designer David Shields
Lighting Designer Richard Lambert

For more information visit: Click Here
 




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Double Bill ROMAN REVER and THE HUMAN VOICE Come to Pegasus Opera Company Photo
Double Bill ROMAN REVER and THE HUMAN VOICE Come to Pegasus Opera Company

Pegasus Opera Company and Hagemann Rosenthal Associates are proud to present a double bill featuring the gripping female driven stories of Roman Fever by Philip Hagemann and The Human Voice (La Voix Humaine) by Francis Poulenc, play by Jean Cocteau at Susie Sainsbury Theatre, Royal Academy of Music, London.

2
Birmingham Hippodrome Pantomime Hits Record Attendance Figures Photo
Birmingham Hippodrome Pantomime Hits Record Attendance Figures

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced record attendance figures for this year’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, with 120,000 people having seen the show during its six-week run in the city. The figures make Jack and the Beanstalkthe theatre’s best attended pantomime in over 20 years.

3
Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of WISH YOU WERENT HERE By Katie Redford Photo
Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of WISH YOU WEREN'T HERE By Katie Redford

See first look photos of Wish You Weren't Here, a new comedy from Theatre Centre’s Resident Writer, Katie Redford (TAPPED, Theatre503; YELLOW LIPS, BBC Radio 4) have been announced for 2024.

4
See Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar, Sara Pascoe & More at Latitude Festi Photo
See Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar, Sara Pascoe & More at Latitude Festival

Latitude Festival has revealed a huge comedy and arts bill. The festival offers a diverse lineup of music, arts, dance, and cultural experiences. Get your tickets now for a weekend of uninhibited discovery.

More Hot Stories For You

Birmingham Hippodrome Pantomime Hits Record Attendance FiguresBirmingham Hippodrome Pantomime Hits Record Attendance Figures
Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of WISH YOU WEREN'T HERE By Katie RedfordPhotos: First Look At The UK Tour of WISH YOU WEREN'T HERE By Katie Redford
Tawny Dog Productions Presents BRAIN HEMINGWAY At Canal Café TheatreTawny Dog Productions Presents BRAIN HEMINGWAY At Canal Café Theatre
See Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar, Sara Pascoe & More at Latitude FestivalSee Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar, Sara Pascoe & More at Latitude Festival

Videos

New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years Video
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month Video
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey in UK Regional The Grand Expedition: The Incredible Edible Journey
Film Shed (3/06-5/12)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Loughborough Town Hall (2/27-2/27)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Lighthouse Poole (2/21-2/22)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
The Courtyard (2/18-2/18)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Prince of Wales Theatre (3/24-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You