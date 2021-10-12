The Sherlocks Announce UK 2022 Headline Tour

The Sherlocks have announced their UK headline tour, taking place in February and March 2022.

Bolton-upon-Dearne's The Sherlocks were certainly a slow-burn overnight sensation. Ascending swiftly from stints in working men's clubs to rammed, buzzing and riotous gigs on the nearby Sheffield scene, they were embraced as the city's next big guitar stars, set to launch the next wave of Sheffield alt-rock. Which they did: and as they stepped onto the NME/Radio 1 Stage at the Leeds leg of Reading & Leeds 2017, they announced to a rammed tent that their debut album Live For The Moment had, that very day, entered the UK albums chart at Number Six.

However, just like every other band, The Sherlocks' plans for 2020 were scuppered by coronavirus. Completing an initial low-key UK tour in early March to support their 2019 second album Under Your Sky, their further planned tours of America and the Far East were forced to be scrapped. And while the rest of the world was put on hold, The Sherlocks were undergoing a rebirth.

Returning with a new line up and new ideas, the band are soon set to release their anticipated forthcoming album, World I Understand. As well as this, the four-piece are currently touring the UK as part of their 'Keep Our Independent Venues Alive' tour - a run of shows across the UK's most cherished independent venues to help support these spaces during their most challenging times.

With the ammunition of new material under their belts, next year's headline tour is not one to be missed. Kicking off in Blackpool on 4th February 2022 and ending in London on 12th March 2022, expect the group to bring the magnetism and swagger they are known for to audiences across the nation in the new year.

"We can't wait to get back out on tour with this new record", says Kiaran Crook. "It is without a doubt our strongest one yet, and one that's readymade for the live performances. It's gonna' be an absolute monster of a tour and we look forward to seeing you all at the front soon!"

UK TOUR DATES

04/02/22 - Blackpool - Bootleg Social

05/02/22 - Leeds - O2 Academy

12/02/22 - Glasgow - St Lukes

18/02/22 - Liverpool - O2 Academy

19/02/22 - Hull - Asylum

25/02/22 - Sheffield - O2 Academy

26/02/22 - Newcastle - University

03/03/22 - Bristol - Marble Factory

04/03/22 - Southampton - Engine Room

10/03/22 - Brighton - Chalk

12/03/22 - London - O2 Academy Islington