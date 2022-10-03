Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Royal African Society Will Host as Evening Devoted To Creative Africa in Celebration Of 120 Years Of Change

The event is on 2 November.

Oct. 03, 2022  
On the 2nd November, to celebrate its 120th anniversary, the Royal African Society (www.RoyalAfricanSociety.org) is hosting a celebration of 'Creative Africa'. An evening of splendour starts at 7 pm and will be held at the Aqua Shard to honour African entertainment, film, fashion, food, and music on the continent, in the UK, and worldwide.

The evening will bring together leading figures from worlds of film, fashion, literature and music as well as long standing members and supporters of the Royal African Society, to enjoy the best African cuisine, the latest sounds, and fashion from some of the most influential and globally celebrated fashion designers from Africa including Ozwald Boateng, Alphadi, Shadae Thomas-Fahm, Yemi Kosibah and Maison ARTC. Sotheby's will also conduct a live auction of Contemporary African Art and other prizes.

The event will feature special messages from our Royal Patron HRH Prince William, The Prince of Wales and the Royal African Society's chairperson, Arunma Oteh, as well as outstanding musical performances from the Chineke! Orchestra, Shingai and Osibisa and other renowned musical guests.

The evening will support the work done by the Society to promote the stories and experiences of African people, especially through our arts & culture festivals Film Africa and Africa Writes and our education programmes, to support African innovation and creativity, and to amplify African voices in the UK and across the world.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite from £120 for members and £175 for non-members, with a range of sponsorship opportunities available for our established and new supporters.

The Royal African Society is grateful for Creative Resilience International for its help to produce this event.

Further details are available on our website here: Creative Africa (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2200559®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F3M7PaEP?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1)

Arunma Oteh, Chairperson of the RAS, said:

"This will be an unmissable evening, celebrating Africa's extraordinary creativity. At a time when this is at last achieving global recognition, it is an honour to mark the Royal African Society's 120th Anniversary by bringing together some of Africa's greatest talents in film, fashion, food and music for an unforgettable evening. Please join us if you can to support the Society's work promoting African creativity and innovation."





