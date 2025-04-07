The Musical Theatre Writing Challenge Returns For A Fifth Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The free challenge for musical theatre writers is back for a fifth year, from 1 May 2025. It's that time again! The Musical Theatre Writing Challenge is returning to encourage writers to keep writing - come what may.

The initiative began in 2021, during the pandemic, when a group of musical theatre writers met in an online writer's room created by award-winning writer and composer Gus Gowland (Mayflies, Pieces of String). The room was free and open to all, designed as a shared space to work, to meet other writers, and to combat freelancer isolation. What emerged from the Zoom room was something different entirely: the Musical Theatre Writing Challenge. It has gone from strength to strength and over the last four years, hundreds of people have now taken part in the challenge.

Every day throughout the month of May, participants in the Musical Theatre Writing Challenge will receive prompts focused on generating new work and keeping creative juices flowing. Participants can be at any stage of their writing journey, and it's completely free to take part. All that is required is to sign up and keep writing - come what may!

Gus Gowland- Resident Composer at National Theatre of Scotland said, "We're thrilled to be teaming up with The National Theatre of Scotland for this year's challenge. As Cameron Mackintosh Resident Composer at NTS, I have been so excited by the focus and support of new musical theatre writing they are providing. The challenge is designed for everyone, so whether you're a seasoned pro, or just giving it a go, Come What May is for you'.

Musical theatre writers have a diverse set of skills, i.e. writing book, music, lyric, or any combination. Every prompt is either adaptable to their particular skill or provided with clear instructions on how to approach it without specialist knowledge. The goal of the challenge is not to complete the next Operation Mincemeat or Wicked, but simply to write something every day of the month, come what may.

To be part of the Musical Theatre Writing Challenge, participants can sign up at www.themusicaltheatrewritingchallenge.com and or follow the journey via the hashtag #ComeWhatMay.

