The Music Of Wes Anderson To Be Performed Live As Part Of Brighton Fringe World Premiere

A brand-new show featuring music from films by Wes Anderson is to make its world premiere at The Old Market as part of Brighton Fringe.

Wes Banderson is the brainchild of Adam Znaidi, who is best known as a member of The Physics House Band and The GO! Team. The show will feature some of the most iconic tracks, as well as a few hidden gems, from movies by world-renowned filmmaker Wes Anderson.

The show is the first to be supported as part TOM's Gig for a Gig scheme and is made possible thanks to the gig donated by Fatboy Slim at The Old Market in May 2019.

Adam Znaidi, Director of Wes Banderson, says:

"The inspiration for the show came from spending countless hours listening to the soundtracks of Wes Anderson's films, and not being able to find live performances of them anywhere. This led me to create Wes Banderson, so that I could construct the kind of show that I would want to experience. I was lucky enough to get Arts Council Funding, which allowed me to invite five incredible musicians to join the group, and commission short animations to accompany every piece we perform. This is my love letter to Wes Anderson, the music of his films, and the composers who work with him. I hope the audience enjoy watching it as much as I have enjoyed creating it."

Helen Jewell, Programmer of The Old Market, says:

"We could not think of a better show than Wes Banderson to be the first show supported by TOM's Gig for a Gig scheme. Adam and his band have woven a beautiful tapestry of sound that we know will delight audiences!"

This show will be live at The Old Market in Brighton from Saturday 9 to Monday 11 May. Tickets start from £12.50 and are available from Friday 31 January via The Old Market Box Office on 01273 201 801 or visiting www.theoldmarket.com





