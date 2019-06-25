The Marlowe, Canterbury Will Move It Move It with MADAGASCAR: THE MUSICAL

Madagascar: The Musical is a live-action musical for the whole family based on the hit DreamWorks animated motion picture. It follows the cracka-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends - Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo - have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape - with the help of some prodigious penguins - to explore the world.

X Factor winner 2016 Matt Terry plays Alex. Since winning the show, Matt has been recording music all over the world, including Miami, LA and Scandinavia. After a top three hit with Ed SHeeran-penned winner's single When Christmas Comes Around, he released his debut album Trouble in November 2017. His first single from the album, Sucker For You has had nearly 60 million streams on Spotify. After Sucker For You, Matt went back to his Spanish childhood by featuring on Enrique Iglesias's hit single Subeme La Radio, alongside Sean Paul.

Matt said: "I'm having such an amazing time touring in Madagascar: The Musical, the audiences have been fantastic. The show brings together everything you will know and love from the Dreamworks film with an immense score and amazing sets, costumes and puppets. It's an awesome night out for the whole family and I hope to see you there!"

Madagascar: The Musical is at The Marlowe Theatre from Wednesday 24 to Saturday 28 July with various performance times. It is recommended for ages three and above. Tickets can be purchased at marlowetheatre.com or by calling the Box Office on 01227 787787.

Photo Credit: Scott Rylander





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You