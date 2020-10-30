The Maltings Theatre Presents PETER PEN

The show will run from December 11 to January 3, 2021.

This Christmas The Maltings Theatre is flying into the Alban Arena in St Albans with a spectacular new production of JM BARRIE's timeless tale of the boy who wouldn't grow up, PETER PAN. The show will run from December 11th to January 3rd 2021.

The Alban Arena announced in September that its scheduled production of Mother Goose would be postponed until 2021 due to the challenges of socially distanced theatre and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, in order not to disappoint audiences, The Maltings Theatre is bringing a hugely entertaining show to St Albans audiences this Christmas. The Maltings Theatre has recently developed an excellent reputation for creating safe, socially distanced live performances at the open air Roman Theatre of Verulamium and its own indoor venue in the heart of St Albans and will be applying a similar approach to all 38 performances of PETER PAN at the Alban Arena.

This delightful, magical production will be perfect for families, friends and anyone who loves a festive show!

Adam Nichols, Artistic Director of The Maltings Theatre, said: "In this most difficult year for our area, and the country at large, we think it's more important than ever to bring the St Albans community together and provide some much needed entertainment, amusement and festive cheer. We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to present a spectacular Christmas show with music, magic and mischief aplenty."

£1 from every ticket purchased for Peter Pan will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital, helping to support children's healthcare and the efforts to find new and better ways to treat childhood illnesses.

This production of Peter Pan has been made possible through a partnership between The Maltings Theatre and 1Life, which manages the Alban Arena on behalf of St Albans City and District Council.

Mark Braithwaite, Managing Director of 1Life, said: ""We are delighted that the residents of St Albans will have the opportunity to enjoy a family show on their doorstep in 2020. Whilst it has not been possible to put on a pantomime in the usual St Albans style because we need a full house to make that work economically, it's great to see everyone pulling together to put on a brilliant Christmas show despite the challenges. We are really looking forward to seeing what The Maltings Theatre will create and helping to ensure that audiences can enjoy a safe and healthy - as well as a highly entertaining - evening out."

'PETER PAN'

December 11th 2020 - January 3rd 2021

(38 performances)

Tickets for Peter Pan are on sale now from http://.tickets.maltingstheatre.co.uk

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You