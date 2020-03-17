The Lowry CEO Urges Theatregoers to Help Arts Centres Through Closures

Following its unavoidable closure as a result of social interaction measures introduced last night, The Lowry has today launched two appeals to help the Salford arts centre through the Coronavirus crisis.

As a registered charity (No: 1053962), the venue has called upon its patrons to support in one of two ways:

Patrons with tickets for performances affected by the closure to consider 'donating' the cost of that ticket to The Lowry by not requesting a refund (which would be then also be eligible for Gift Aid)

Patrons to purchase Gift Vouchers via The Lowry website to redeem against future performances when the arts centre has reopened.

Julia Fawcett OBE, chief executive of The Lowry said: "We have woken up to a strange new world. The decision to close The Lowry was heart-breaking - but it was the right thing to do. However, the impact of that closure is staggering. Without a regular box office income - and the additional visitor spend of our audiences - the impact on our work in Salford could be devastating.

"Of course, we know we will reopen and the show WILL go on, but in the immediate term - we're calling on our patrons to support in these two ways in particular."

Patrons with tickets for performances affected by the closure will be contacted by The Lowry box office and given the opportunity to donate the cost of that ticket - which will then be subject to Gift Aid too.

Members of the public wishing to purchase Gift Vouchers should visit: www.thelowry.com/giftvouchers





