The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular COME ALIVE! to be Presented at The Empress Museum

‘COME ALIVE!' The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular is set to open at The Empress Museum in London's Earls Court, with performances from 23rd September 2024.

Come early for the interactive pre-show experience; enjoy close-up performances, curious characters and savour delicious food and drink. Then take your seats in a 700-seat Big Top where circus meets musical theatre in an epic Spectacular featuring a brand-new story inspired by the 20th Century Fox Motion Picture and featuring all the hit songs by Pasek and Paul including ‘This Is Me', ‘Rewrite the Stars', ‘A Million Dreams', and more.

‘COME ALIVE!' will feature the finest international circus stars (Cirque de Demain Medal Winners, Cirque du Soleil) and musical theatre talent from the West End. At the helm of the production is Drama Desk award-winning Creative Director Simon Hammerstein. As co-founder of The Box and the mastermind behind Usher's sold-out ‘My Way' Las Vegas Residency and producer of Queen of the Night, Hammerstein brings his unique flair and live experience expertise to ‘COME ALIVE!'.

Hammerstein is joined on the creative team by Music Producer and Olivier Award-nominated Matthew Brind (Paddington 2, Just For One Day, Legally Blonde - West End), Lead Choreographer Jerry Reeve (Taylor Swift, The Queen's Jubilee Platinum Party At The Palace) and Emmy Award-nominated Lighting Designer Adam Bassett for Woodroffe Basset Design (The Rolling Stones - ‘SIXTY' Tour 2022, London 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony, Adele - Live).

‘COME ALIVE!' The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular is inspired by the 20th Century Fox Motion Picture The Greatest Showman story by Jenny Bicks. Songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. It is produced by Outside The Box Amusements and TSG Entertainment.



The Seelig Group and Outside the Box Amusements, in partnership with Earls Court Development Company, are bringing this new global experience to the site of the former Earls Court Exhibition Centres. Ticket prices start at £35 and pre-sale tickets go on sale from 10:00 BST Wednesday 17th July 2024, with general sale 24-hours later.



Sign up for early access tickets and to find out further information at www.comealiveshow.com.

