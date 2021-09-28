The Gramophones Theatre Company to Present TARZANNA

The show delights young audiences as they are taken on a journey into a magical world through playful aerial storytelling, original music, moments of interactive fun, puppetry and acrobatic brilliance.

Anna doesn't like mess and prefers all things to be in order. Her neat and tidy world is turned upside down when she is magically transported to the rainforest and discovers wonders she's never seen before. Wild creatures appear and dance before her as she swings through the jungle of her dreams. When her new home is put in danger, she realises she can she let go of her need for tidiness and become the wild Tarzanna, facing her fears in order to save her newfound animal friends.

According to a study published in the American periodical Science, by the time they are six, girls already think that they are less capable than boys. The Gramophones created Tarzanna to tell the story of an alternative female role model who is the hero, in charge of her own destiny and with the power to make change.

Hannah Stone, Co-Artistic Director of The Gramophones, said: "We are so used to seeing role models that were princesses in towers waiting to be rescued, always the second string to a male protagonist. We thought how refreshing it would be to have a female hero who is physically strong and has to save everyone else!"

Tarzanna invites all children to think differently about the role of girls and their power and potential to change the world. The show is non-verbal and is therefore suitable for D/deaf audiences and audiences who do not speak English. Tarzanna was originally commissioned by and performed at Derby Festé in 2016, and has since been performed at Circus Hub (Nottingham), Curve (Leicester) and Leeds Castle, Aberystwyth Arts, ARC Stockton, The Albany Theatre, The North Wall, Jacksons Lane and Déda (Derby).

The show is performed by Farrell Cox (RSC, Mimbre, Hot Brown Honey, Les Enfants Terribles),

Claire Crook (Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru, Paper Doll Militia, Citrus Arts) and

Florencia Leon (Artichoke Art Group, Periplum).

Design is by Mark Hornsey (Babbling Vagabonds), Lighting Design is by Alexandra Stafford (Nottingham Playhouse, Fifth Word Theatre, York Theatre Royal), Music composed by Darren Clark (RSC, National Theatre), and Choreography by Sarah Bebe-Holmes (Paper Doll Militia, Chicago Contemporary Circus Festival).

Tour dates and booking information:

October 9- The Point, Eastleigh, 023 8065 2333- CLICK FOR TICKETS

October 10- Cambridge Junction, 01223 511511- CLICK FOR TICKETS

October 15/16- Gosforth Civic Theatre, 0191 284 3700 - CLICK FOR TICKETS

October 17- Queen's Hall Arts Centre, 01434 652477 - CLICK FOR TICKETS

October 23- The Dukes, Lancaster, 01524 598500 - CLICK FOR TICKETS

October 24- The Lowry, Salford, 0343 208 6000 - CLICK FOR TICKETS

October 25- The Roses, Tewksbury, 01684 295074 - CLICK FOR TICKETS

October 26- South Hill Park Arts Centre, 01344 484123 - CLICK FOR TICKETS

October 27- The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, 01473 295900 - CLICK FOR TICKETS

October 29- The Core Theatre, Solihull, 0121 704 6962 - CLICK FOR TICKETS

October 30- Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds, 0113 376 0318 - COMING SOON

October 31- Lakeside Arts, Nottingham, 0115 846 7777 - CLICK FOR TICKETS