The Grad Fest BIG NIGHT IN Begins Streaming Tomorrow

A series of four live streamed cabarets from Tuesday 24th November - Friday 27th November, The Big Night In will be hosted by Liam Gartland and Alice Croft and will see performances from 2020 graduates and a selection of 2021 graduates. Each graduate will perform two songs of their choice and will have time to chat to the hosts about themselves.

This will be streamed onto their YouTube channel for FREE at 7:30pm and will be available to watch after the stream has finished.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQaC3ojmJuu8jA9ZWXtczIA/videos

The line up includes:

Tuesday 24th November:

Anna Broadhead

Curtis Patrick

Shona Masson

Olivia Hargreaves

Harriet Caplan-Dean

Owen Bolton

Wednesday 25th November:

Emily Fisher

Chloe Saunders

Sofie Kærn Christiansen

Ruaraidh Blackwood

Olivia Yahouni

Jo Stephenson

Gregory George

Thursday 26th November:

Charlotte Weller

Georgia Whittle

Adrianne Langley

Elaine Mc Adam

Ying Ue Li

Friday 27th November:

Ellie Watts

Megan Cerys-Holland

Marina Tavolieri

Henry Shine

Joe Churms

Alice Gold

Phoebe Williams

For more information and to keep up to date with all the opportunities on offer please visit @thegradfest on social media platforms or visit www.thegradfest.co.uk

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You