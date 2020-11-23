The Grad Fest BIG NIGHT IN Begins Streaming Tomorrow
The four livestreamed cabarets will take place Tuesday 24th November - Friday 27th November.
A series of four live streamed cabarets from Tuesday 24th November - Friday 27th November, The Big Night In will be hosted by Liam Gartland and Alice Croft and will see performances from 2020 graduates and a selection of 2021 graduates. Each graduate will perform two songs of their choice and will have time to chat to the hosts about themselves.
This will be streamed onto their YouTube channel for FREE at 7:30pm and will be available to watch after the stream has finished.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQaC3ojmJuu8jA9ZWXtczIA/videos
The line up includes:
Tuesday 24th November:
Anna Broadhead
Curtis Patrick
Shona Masson
Olivia Hargreaves
Harriet Caplan-Dean
Owen Bolton
Wednesday 25th November:
Emily Fisher
Chloe Saunders
Sofie Kærn Christiansen
Ruaraidh Blackwood
Olivia Yahouni
Jo Stephenson
Gregory George
Thursday 26th November:
Charlotte Weller
Georgia Whittle
Adrianne Langley
Elaine Mc Adam
Ying Ue Li
Friday 27th November:
Ellie Watts
Megan Cerys-Holland
Marina Tavolieri
Henry Shine
Joe Churms
Alice Gold
Phoebe Williams
For more information and to keep up to date with all the opportunities on offer please visit @thegradfest on social media platforms or visit www.thegradfest.co.uk