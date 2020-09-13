The Crazy Coqs Presents: 'Beyond The Sea â€“ Remembering Bobby Darin'

The event takes place on Monday 19th October at 9.30pm.

The Crazy Coqs at Brasserie ZÃ©del, the premiere cabaret venue in the heart of the West End recently reopened its doors and on Monday 19th October at 9.30pm The Crazy Coqs Presents: 'Beyond The Sea - Remembering Bobby Darin' With Scott Garnham and special guest Sophie Isaacs.

Mark Robert Petty and 'The Crazy Coqs Presents' in association with Sisco Entertainment present the songs of the iconic Bobby Darin. Featuring all of his biggest hits and more.

With Scott Garnham (Les MisÃ©rables, Made In Dagenham, Billy Elliott, Creator of The Barricade Boys) and special guest Sophie Isaacs (Six, Heathers, Kinky Boots, Made In Dagenham, Legally Blonde).

Musical Direction by James Doughty and Devised by Scott Garnham

You can follow The Crazy Coqs Presents on twitter: @TheCCPresents and on instagram @thecrazycoqspresents

Ticket link - https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/the-crazy-coqs-presents-beyond-the-sea-remembering-bobby-darin/

