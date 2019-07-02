The Award-winning band The Bluejays return to Worthing to take you on a jiving journey through the fabulous fifties. Featuring stars of Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story, Dreamboats & Petticoatsand Million Dollar Quartet, The Bluejays - Rock and Roll Revolution will be at Worthing's Pavilion Theatre on Friday 30 August at 7:30pm.



Packed with over 40 classic hits including Rock Around The Clock, That'll Be The Day, Jailhouse Rock, Johnny B. Goode, Tutti Frutti, C'mon Everybody, Stupid Cupid, Great Balls of Fire and La Bamba, all performed live on stage, Rock and Roll Revolution will transport you back to the era when music changed the world forever!



Much more than just a concert show, The Bluejays take you on a historical journey via breathtaking renditions of the biggest hits of the era and reveal how the Rock 'n' Roll movement, rather than being "a communicable disease", brought about a dream of equality and freedom that we still chase to this day. From the early days of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis at Sun Studio, via the brief but brilliant careers of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and Eddie Cochran, right through to Rock 'n' Roll's heyday with artists such as Cliff Richard, Connie Francis, Bill Haley and his Comets, Dion and the Belmonts and Little Richard - Rock and Roll Revolution is a whistle-stop tour through music's most defining decade!



The group formed in 2013, after years of performing together in West End rock 'n' roll theatre shows. They are winners of the National Vintage Award for 'Best Band' present an electrifying and authentic tribute to the era when music changed the world forever.



The band created the show Rock and Roll Revolution which is touring UK theatres throughout 2019. In 2017, The Bluejays were invited out to Lubbock, Texas to play for Buddy Holly's family. They were joined on stage by Buddy's wife María Elena Holly who sang backing vocals during their cover of Not Fade Away. Other 'Part-time Bluejays' include Brian May of Queen who joined the band for a cover of Johnny B. Goode when they played his daughter's wedding.



Tickets for The Bluejays - Rock and Roll Revolution are priced at £20 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.





