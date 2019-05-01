The Berry Theatre, Hedge End Announces Summer Lineup

This summer The Berry Theatre has a busy season of theatre, comedy and cinema, with plenty for families and older audiences.

The Hedge End venue offers various different opportunities for young people with a passion for theatre to jump in and get involved this summer. For a week in August, the entire theatre will open up, giving 11-16 year olds the chance to experience everything that goes into creating a performance for the stage. Beyond the Stage Summer School will feature workshops in scriptwriting, costume making, sound and lighting designing, puppetry, directing and more (5th to 9th August).

Earlier in the season there's the chance for 8-14 year olds to discover the joy and freedom of improvisation in a nautical-themed day of games and workshops in All At Sea Improv Day! (29th May). This creative day will accompany The Noise Next Door's show - a swashbuckling and side-splitting adventure on the high seas. In The Noise Next Door At Sea! (30th May) the comedy sensations take audience suggestions and transform them into jaw-dropping scenes and mind-blowing songs, delivering an anarchic afternoon for ages 6+.

The improvised comedy fun doesn't stop there, as The Showstoppers return to the venue with something for the grown-ups, creating another hilarious musical entirely based on suggestions from the audience. Showstopper! The Improvised Musical (18th July) is a must-see phenomenon direct from the West End.

There's even more laughter to be had with Kick in the Head Productions' 40th anniversary commemorations for comedy legend Joyce Grenfell; Choice Grenfell (27th July) is a wonderful tribute featuring some of the best of Joyce's hilarious songs and monologues. Plus two rising stars of the comedy world, Mark Simmons and Matt Rees (6th June), preview their stand-up material ahead of appearances at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Missed that film you really wanted to see at the cinema? You can catch up on the latest releases on The Berry Theatre's big screen, with ticket prices starting at just £4. The venue's cinema programme also boasts a popular Live Screen line-up - with top London theatre productions screened live to Hedge End; meaning you can catch award-winning theatre at a fraction of the price.

To find out more about The Berry Theatre's summer season, and to book tickets, visit www.theberrytheatre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 023 8065 2333.





