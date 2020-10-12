The Albany Theatre Coventry Secure Cultural Recovery Fund Grant

Without the funding, The Albany would have been forced to close at the end of the week.

The team at The Albany Theatre in Coventry has received the news today (12/10/2020) that they have secured a £250k grant from the Government's £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. Without the funding, The Albany would have been forced to close at the end of the week, but thanks to the hard work and dedication of all at the theatre, they can now look forward with confidence.

Chair of Trustees, David Meredith said: "Everyone involved has done a fantastic job to open what was an empty theatre in 2013 and take it to where it is now. This money will help secure a sustainable future. Unfortunately, this funding did not come as quickly as we had hoped, meaning that regrettably, we have had to make some members of our team redundant, this was not done lightly. We know that many other organisations and individuals have not received this crucial help and we have every sympathy for them. We are very conscious that The Albany will be critically important as a provider of opportunities in particular for children and young people and as part of the ecology of the local arts scene. We will not let people down."

Earlier this year, The Albany Theatre was poised to press the button on their mini Autumn season and their redevelopment plans and this grant means that the button can now be pressed and events can go ahead as planned. Kevin Shaw, CEO and Artistic Director, is looking forward to an exciting new season of activity: "Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure that, subject to funding, we could provide safe yet enjoyable events, a diverse outreach programme and more opportunities to engage with and inspire the people of Coventry at a time when they need it most. I am delighted that thanks to government investment and Arts Council England, these plans can now be achieved and will start in the coming months. We hope to be a key player as we head towards Coventry's year as City of Culture."

Local MP Zarah Sultana, who joined The Albany Board earlier this year, says the grant has saved the theatre: "The Albany had exhausted its funds and would have had to permanently close its doors. I am overjoyed that this grant will finally unlock promised capital funding to develop new creative spaces that will generate enough income to ensure long-term sustainability. I am particularly pleased that we will be able to save jobs and keep offering important opportunities to the many communities that The Albany serves as we look forward to such an exciting year for Coventry."

Thousands in the arts and events industry still struggle despite the funding news that some organisations were lucky enough to receive today. The Albany hopes to keep their small pocket of the sector thriving to give hope to others around the UK.

To find out more about The Albany's plans to move forward and their mini-season of socially distanced events, visit their website at: albanytheatre.co.uk and follow their social channels (linked below).

