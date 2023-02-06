Tam Ryan and Ian Adams Return To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Pantomime in SNOW WHITE

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced that the popular pantomime pair Tam Ryan and Ian Adams will return for their third consecutive year together, reprising their roles as comic and dame in SNOW WHITE, which was recently extended due to popular demand.

This year, the duo will also be writing the script, ensuring plenty of laughs and all the fun you've come to expect of the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre panto.

Ian Adams returns for his seventh Wolverhampton pantomime, having won Best Panto Dame in the What's On Readers Awards and Tam Ryan returns for his third, having won Best Comic at the UK Pantomime Association Awards for their performances in Wolverhampton pantomimes.

SNOW WHITE follows an incredibly successful run of Aladdin, produced by the Grand Theatre, which ended its run on 7 January 2023 with record breaking sales and an attendance of over 50,000 across the season.

Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Wolverhampton Grand, Adrian Jackson said; "Snow White promises to be our most exciting pantomime yet. We are busy preparing many surprises that have never before been seen in a Wolverhampton pantomime and together Tam Ryan and Ian Adams are already working on a fabulously funny script. We are commissioning brand new sets and costumes to create a lavish family pantomime that will be the unmissable festive event this Christmas!"

As Wolverhampton Grand begins to produce a brand new production of SNOW WHITE, with over 15,00 tickets already sold, early booking is advised to join us as we look in the mirror, defeat the Evil Queen and follow Snow White & the prince on their journey to find true love's kiss in this ultimate fairy-tale family adventure.

Take a bite of panto delight with brand-new spectacular scenery and costumes, magical special effects, wicked humour, the biggest panto band in the land and plenty of audience participation! SNOW WHITE promises to be a festive spectacular for all ages.

Further casting for SNOW WHITE is to be announced soon. Tickets for SNOW WHITE from 2 December 2022 - 7 January 2024 can be booked online at grandtheatre.co.uk now.