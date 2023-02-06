Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tam Ryan and Ian Adams Return To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Pantomime in SNOW WHITE

Performances run 2 December 2022 – 7 January 2024.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Tam Ryan and Ian Adams Return To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Pantomime in SNOW WHITE

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced that the popular pantomime pair Tam Ryan and Ian Adams will return for their third consecutive year together, reprising their roles as comic and dame in SNOW WHITE, which was recently extended due to popular demand.

This year, the duo will also be writing the script, ensuring plenty of laughs and all the fun you've come to expect of the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre panto.

Ian Adams returns for his seventh Wolverhampton pantomime, having won Best Panto Dame in the What's On Readers Awards and Tam Ryan returns for his third, having won Best Comic at the UK Pantomime Association Awards for their performances in Wolverhampton pantomimes.

SNOW WHITE follows an incredibly successful run of Aladdin, produced by the Grand Theatre, which ended its run on 7 January 2023 with record breaking sales and an attendance of over 50,000 across the season.

Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Wolverhampton Grand, Adrian Jackson said; "Snow White promises to be our most exciting pantomime yet. We are busy preparing many surprises that have never before been seen in a Wolverhampton pantomime and together Tam Ryan and Ian Adams are already working on a fabulously funny script. We are commissioning brand new sets and costumes to create a lavish family pantomime that will be the unmissable festive event this Christmas!"

As Wolverhampton Grand begins to produce a brand new production of SNOW WHITE, with over 15,00 tickets already sold, early booking is advised to join us as we look in the mirror, defeat the Evil Queen and follow Snow White & the prince on their journey to find true love's kiss in this ultimate fairy-tale family adventure.

Take a bite of panto delight with brand-new spectacular scenery and costumes, magical special effects, wicked humour, the biggest panto band in the land and plenty of audience participation! SNOW WHITE promises to be a festive spectacular for all ages.

Further casting for SNOW WHITE is to be announced soon. Tickets for SNOW WHITE from 2 December 2022 - 7 January 2024 can be booked online at grandtheatre.co.uk now.




Pentabus Launch Their Spring/Summer Season Photo
Pentabus Launch Their Spring/Summer Season
Pentabus are launching their Spring/Summer season which features one new commission, two new Digital theatre premieres, two new Writers-in-Residence and the return of Pentabus Young Writers live production with eight brilliant new plays.
THE SWEARING JAR Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
THE SWEARING JAR Will Embark on UK Tour
The UK premiere of a multi-award winning Canadian play, recently made into a film, The Swearing Jar is a comedy about love, heartbreak, living with the past and accepting the future.
MYTHOS: RAGNAROK Will Embark on UK Tour This Year Photo
MYTHOS: RAGNAROK Will Embark on UK Tour This Year
Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run in 2022, Mythos: Ragnarök, is embarking on its first ever UK tour in 2023.
Northern Broadsides Announces Ruth Cooke As Their New Executive Director Photo
Northern Broadsides Announces Ruth Cooke As Their New Executive Director
Northern Broadsides has announced the appointment of Ruth Cooke as their new Executive Director. Having had extensive experience of leadership within the arts, Cooke specialises in communications, audience development, and community engagement.

More Hot Stories For You


THE SWEARING JAR Will Embark on UK TourTHE SWEARING JAR Will Embark on UK Tour
February 3, 2023

The UK premiere of a multi-award winning Canadian play, recently made into a film, The Swearing Jar is a comedy about love, heartbreak, living with the past and accepting the future.
MYTHOS: RAGNAROK Will Embark on UK Tour This YearMYTHOS: RAGNAROK Will Embark on UK Tour This Year
February 3, 2023

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run in 2022, Mythos: Ragnarök, is embarking on its first ever UK tour in 2023.
Belgrade Theatre Coventry Announce Further Details Of Their 2023 Spring SeasonBelgrade Theatre Coventry Announce Further Details Of Their 2023 Spring Season
February 2, 2023

Laura Elliot and Corey Campbell, the new leadership team of the Belgrade Theatre Coventry, have revealed further details of the spring 2023 season, which will include a series of high quality, co-created dramas, co-produced with nationally and internationally renowned companies and theatres; as they further cement the programming under the umbrella of their vision of the Belgrade as a 'Theatre of Diverse Stories'.
Northern Broadsides Announces Ruth Cooke As Their New Executive DirectorNorthern Broadsides Announces Ruth Cooke As Their New Executive Director
February 2, 2023

Northern Broadsides has announced the appointment of Ruth Cooke as their new Executive Director. Having had extensive experience of leadership within the arts, Cooke specialises in communications, audience development, and community engagement.
Radical Ticket Pricing Announced For THE FUEL CRISIS At The REPRadical Ticket Pricing Announced For THE FUEL CRISIS At The REP
February 2, 2023

Since the end of the first lockdown multi-award-winning director Phil Willmott's THE REP has been at the forefront of rethinking every aspect of how theatre is made and marketed in the new climate.
share