Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tam Ryan Returns For Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Pantomime, ALADDIN

pixeltracker

Tickets for ALADDIN from Saturday 3 December 2022 – Saturday 7 January 2023 are now on sale. 

Mar. 14, 2022  

Tam Ryan Returns For Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Pantomime, ALADDIN

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre have today announced the return of panto favourite, Tam Ryan who is back for a second sensational season in ALADDIN from Saturday 3 December.

Tam will play Wishee Washee and bring with him his signature charm and wit, which asserted him as a firm audience favourite in Cinderella. His appearance as Buttons in last year's pantomime achieved huge critical acclaim and it has been announced today that Tam has received a finalist nomination in the 'Best Comic' category for his role in Cinderella at the Pantomime Awards by the UK Pantomime Association.

On his return to Wolverhampton for ALADDIN, Tam said; "When I walked out as Buttons for the first time to that opening night audience of Cinderella, I have to say that I thought they were the best panto audience I've ever performed to. There wasn't one single show of the run where I thought 'this isn't going to work' - the Wolverhampton panto is a very good fit for me. The Grand Theatre is perfect for panto, because it's a very intimate auditorium but it seats a mighty 1,200 people, which is great for comedy because you still get the big audience laughter but none of the comedy gets lost - I can't wait to come back!"

Further star casting for ALADDIN is to be announced soon.

The headline sponsor for ALADDIN will be Dudley Zoo & Castle.

Tickets for ALADDIN from Saturday 3 December 2022 - Saturday 7 January 2023 are now on sale.



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Moose Holiday Ornament
Come From Away Moose Holiday Ornament
Rent Lapel Pin
Rent Lapel Pin
Hadestown Magnet
Hadestown Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • PURPLE RHYMES WITH ORANGE to be Presented at Central High School in Grand Forks
  • 9 TO 5 Comes to FMCT in May
  • A FEW GOOD MEN Comes to FMCT This Month
  • FMCT Presents ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY!' This Month