Tam Ryan Returns For Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Pantomime, ALADDIN

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre have today announced the return of panto favourite, Tam Ryan who is back for a second sensational season in ALADDIN from Saturday 3 December.

Tam will play Wishee Washee and bring with him his signature charm and wit, which asserted him as a firm audience favourite in Cinderella. His appearance as Buttons in last year's pantomime achieved huge critical acclaim and it has been announced today that Tam has received a finalist nomination in the 'Best Comic' category for his role in Cinderella at the Pantomime Awards by the UK Pantomime Association.

On his return to Wolverhampton for ALADDIN, Tam said; "When I walked out as Buttons for the first time to that opening night audience of Cinderella, I have to say that I thought they were the best panto audience I've ever performed to. There wasn't one single show of the run where I thought 'this isn't going to work' - the Wolverhampton panto is a very good fit for me. The Grand Theatre is perfect for panto, because it's a very intimate auditorium but it seats a mighty 1,200 people, which is great for comedy because you still get the big audience laughter but none of the comedy gets lost - I can't wait to come back!"

Further star casting for ALADDIN is to be announced soon.

The headline sponsor for ALADDIN will be Dudley Zoo & Castle.

Tickets for ALADDIN from Saturday 3 December 2022 - Saturday 7 January 2023 are now on sale.