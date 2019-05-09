TWELFTH NIGHT Comes to The Bridge House Theatre

The Bridge House Theatre in Penge present their first venture outside of producing their Christmas season: a bold new take on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night starring Olivier Award winner George Maguire as Malvolio/Orsino in his Shakespearean debut, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Guy Retallack and produced by Rob Harris at Bridge House Productions



Twelfth Night, often described as one of Shakespeare's greatest comedies and revolves around Sebastian and his twin sister, Viola - each of whom, when separated after a shipwreck ad - believes the other to be dead. Cast ashore in a strange land of Illyria, Viola protects herself by adopting a male disguise - a ruse that leads to hilarious confusion when she enters the service of the lovesick Duke Orsino, acting as go-between in his hopeless suit to the Countess Olivia.

The play features some of Shakespeare's greatest comic creations including Sir Toby Belch and Feste. Twelfth Night is a masterpiece of unrequited love, gender reversal and mistaken identity and this production is not to be missed.

Guy Retallack, director and Artistic Director of The Bridge House Theatre (with Rachel Tucker) says: "I am delighted to be directing Shakespeare's greatest play about identity and love. The play feels apposite, at a time when everyone is fighting to redefine their identity and so divided about who controls our country. We're looking forward to bringing this fantastical island comedy to riotous life this summer."

George Maguire says: "I'm so excited to be working back at the Bridge House again and thrilled to be making my Shakespearean debut there. Since I first worked on Thrill Me: The Leopold and Loeb Story with Guy and Rob, every production has been a joy. I can't wait to start work on Twelfth Night.'





