TWEEDY’S MASSIVE CIRCUS: THE BIG NUMBER 2 Will Embark on UK Tour

The comedy legend and star of Giffords Circus, Tweedy The Clown will be embarking on his second headline tour with his brand new show, Tweedy's Massive Circus: The Big Number 2. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday 23 January.

Opening at Millets Farm in Frilford, Oxfordshire on 26 March – 4 April, Tweedy and his ‘little' big top will roll onto Old Farm, Moreton-In-Marsh from 8 – 19 April, Dunkertons, Cheltenham from 23 April – 10 May, followed by Eastcourt Farm, Crudwell on 15 May – 31 May.

Tweedy said: “I'm so excited to be taking Tweedy's Massive Circus back on the road with The Big Number 2. It's bigger, bolder and much more bonkers than last time… despite the tent still being very, very tiny. We've got a brilliant cast, some wild ideas and just enough confidence to think it'll all work. I honestly can't wait to share it with everyone.”

Tweedy will be joined by Sam Goodburn and Charlie Bicknell who will also be getting themselves into trouble at the ‘little' big top this Spring.

Tweedy's back, and it's bigger than ever! (Well, sort of…..)

Following a smash-hit tour, a riotous run at the Edinburgh Fringe and unmissable London shows that left audiences roaring with laughter, Tweedy returns this Easter with Tweedy's Massive Circus: The Big Number 2.

The tent is still suspiciously small, but the plans are even bigger. Armed with his friends, a ‘little' big top and some wildly optimistic ideas, Tweedy is determined to put on the greatest circus show ever. What could possibly go wrong this time?

Expect a whirlwind of clowning, comedy, mischief and mayhem as Tweedy's world teeters on the edge of delightful disaster. Bursting with laughs, surprises and heart, this is a joyous circus adventure for the whole family.

Having performed at Giffords Circus for more than sixteen years, Tweedy possesses exceptional expertise in traditional circus abilities, coupled with his skills playing multiple musical instruments. In January 2023, Tweedy was named in the King's New Year Honours List for his services to Circus and local community, he was awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal).

Tweedy is a contemporary vaudeville-style clown who performs in theatre, circuses, as well as TV and film. Well-known for his role in Cheltenham's pantomime, Tweedy's unique style evokes a whimsical, yet natural comic character.

Having once described circus performing as something he was ‘born to do' this show promises to bring Tweedy's signature delight to audiences from ages 3 – 103.

Tour Dates

Millets Farm in Frilford, Oxfordshire: 26 March – 4 April

Old Farm, Moreton-In-Marsh: 8 – 19 April

Dunkertons, Cheltenham: 23 April – 10 May

Eastcourt Farm, Crudwell: 15 – 31 May