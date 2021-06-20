THE WYRE LADY OF FLEETWOOD Extends Through July 11 at Brighton Fringe

The Wyre Lady of Fleetwood has extended at The Brighton Fringe until July 11th!

The Wyre Lady Of Fleetwood pre-recorded livestream production uses a mix of audio, film and video and is performed by Julie Broadbent, Ian McShee, Bhasker Patel, Jo Phillips-Lane and Mabel Pritchard.

This is the fourth year that Lita Doolan Productions has presented a show at the Brighton Fringe. A section of the Wyre Lady Of Fleetwood script has recently been curated and performed at Bedlam Theatre's digital Monologue Showcase.

Previous productions have also been staged at a wide range of venues across the UK including Oxford Playhouse where Doolan won a playwriting award. Recent plays have also featured at the Brighton Digital Festival, Manchester Fringe, Dublin Pride and Melbourne Fringe, and have been produced by Selladoor and Green Curtain Theatre.

Doolan points out that the issue of homelessness continues to devastate families, with charity Shelter recently stating that a million households in the UK fear losing their homes. Also topical in the context of the play is the plight of the UK fishing industry in the wake of Brexit.

As the uninhabited fisherman's loft is left unused, will the vacant land be returned to the people? With the fish processing industry on the decline, these decisions affect the wider community sharply.

Meanwhile, the pleasure cruises on the Wyre Lady float on by.

Tickets for the free 30 minute show are available at Brighton Fringe website.